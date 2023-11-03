Summary Motorola's upcoming Moto G Power (202

will feature a larger 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel, making it taller and wider than its predecessor.

The new model will switch to a dual-camera setup at the rear, potentially abandoning the depth sensor for a more streamlined design.

Despite possible inflation, Motorola aims to keep the price of the Moto G Power at $300, offering excellent value for money compared to its competitors.

Motorola makes some great budget Android phones, offering excellent value for money for the specs they pack. We liked the company's Moto G Power earlier this year, as it was a safe and reliable option packing a relatively big 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD panel, a beefy 5,000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chip. But that was over six months ago, which is a long time in the smartphone world. Motorola is now working on the Moto G Power's successor, and the first renders of the phone have leaked online, giving us a look at all the changes that are possibly in store.

Moto's upcoming budget phone will seemingly retain the same design as the current model. However, the leak suggests a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel will sit at the front, up 0.2 inches from its predecessor. This will lead to an increase in dimensions, with the phone reportedly measuring 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm, making it notably taller and wider than the Moto G Power (2023), which measures 163.06mm x 74.8mm x 8.45mm.

The other significant design change will apparently be the switch to a dual-camera setup at the rear instead of triple cameras. The Moto G Power (2023) has a 50MP main shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. While not mentioned, Motorola could have given up on the depth sensor, given its limited usefulness.

3 Images Close

Other design aspects will remain unchanged, with the next iteration of the Moto G Power continuing to house a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom. The renders show the power and volume keys located on the right side of the chassis, with the left housing the SIM card slot.

The MySmartPrice report does not mention the specs of Moto's next smartphone. However, the phone may use the same Dimensity 930 chip as the current model or a slightly faster SoC, with other areas getting bigger upgrades. This could allow Motorola to ensure the Moto G Power is available for the same $300 price as its predecessor despite the high inflation and a bigger display.

There's no word on when Motorola will announce the Moto G Power (2024). But since the renders have leaked, the phone might launch by the end of this year or early 2024. If you can't wait that long, keep an eye out for some amazing Black Friday phone deals, where you could get the Pixel 7a for less than $400.

Budget phones have improved significantly over the years, and Motorola has played a vital role in that. Expect the company to continue that trend with the Moto G Power's 2024 iteration. It may not push the envelope with its raw specs, but the overall package should trump the competition by offering more value for your money.