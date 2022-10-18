Alongside the introduction of foldable phones, we’ve seen various manufacturers reveal concepts for rollable phones. None have made it to market yet, but the LG Rollable was the closest we got to an unfurling smartphone that you could buy. Sadly, it never made it to store shelves before the company dropped out of the smartphone market. Now, the latest company to reveal its own rollable technology concept is Lenovo, which is being demoed in a Motorola phone.

During Lenovo Tech World 2022, the brand has shown off two concepts for its rollable tech. The first is a rollable phone that unrolls vertically rather than horizontally. Most concepts we’ve seen in the past have grown wider rather than taller. The idea here is it expands into a full-length smartphone, but when it's not in use, it takes up less space in your pocket. The device sits at 4-inches tall but, when unfurled, provides a 6.5-inch OLED screen.

According to Motorola, this design allows it to have a full-size smartphone screen but then transform into a size smaller than any other premium smartphone. This concept is trying to solve a similar problem as foldable clamshell phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the modern Motorola Razr series.

Lenovo is also experimenting with this technology's use in future laptops. Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, said, “The possibilities of a rollable laptop are also compelling. It will bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level.”

Don’t expect these devices to launch as fully-fledged products anytime soon. These remain concept devices for now, but Rossi said we would “continue to see Lenovo’s innovation here,” which we think means there’s likely more to come.