Wireless Android Auto adapters have become more popular than ever in 2023, and we’re rounding out the year with one of our favorite devices at its lowest price for a long time. The Motorola MA1 is one of the most popular picks to get wireless Android Auto in your car, and now it’s almost $30 off with the price hitting $61 for the foreseeable future. We've previously seen it around the $60 mark, but that hasn't been for over a year with the price usually around the $70 mark or higher throughout 2023.

Why we love the Motorola MA1

The MA1 is one of the go-to picks for wireless Android Auto with a good-looking yet simple design, a reliable connection between your phone and the gadget, and it’s also among the more affordable options. Vehicle compatibility is good, but check that your car will work with this, as it isn’t always the case. For example, Mitsubishi cars won’t work with this. Motorola's website isn't very clear on compatibility, so you may find you have to specifically visit your vehicle's website to check whether it will work. Your car will also need to be compatible with Android Auto, so make sure you’ve got that before investing in this.

If it does work with your vehicle, it allows you to just jump into your car, so you can use Android Auto without having to physically plug your device into your car. It negates the need for cables, and it can make setting yourself up on Android Auto during smaller trips a breeze compared to fiddling with it each time you enter your vehicle. You will need to plug the MA1 into your car, and it’s worth bearing in mind that this is done through a non-removable USB-A cable.

You can buy this deal from Amazon right now, but it’ll likely only run until stock lasts, so if you want to pick up the adapter you may need to act fast. As we haven't seen this price in over a year, we're not sure when we'll next see the MA1 this low. If you find the adapter isn’t available, we’ve got a list of the best wireless Android Auto adapters money can buy. Some may suit you better than the Motorola MA1, so take a look through our list to work out the perfect device for you.