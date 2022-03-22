Motorola might be the king of budget smartphones, but when it comes to flagships, the company can be awfully flaky. It'll often release a super-powerful device designed to compete with the Samsungs of the world, only to disappear without a successor for years. The new Motorola Edge+ is its first attempt in two years, and although last month's announcement ended without availability details, we finally know when it's launching.

Let's start with the best deal around for potential Moto shoppers. Verizon has always had a close partnership with Motorola, a tradition continuing onwards with this new phone. The Edge+ 5G UW — a mouthful, to be sure — launches on Thursday, March 24th for $850 upfront. As with any carrier phone, you can opt for a 36-month payment plan, which should last you through the three-year security update schedule for the device. Verizon's offering new customers up to $800 off with a qualifying trade-in, while existing customers can save up to $700.

As the name implies, the Edge+ 5G UW is the latest phone capable of running on the carrier's ever-growing Ultra Wideband network. Verizon is also promoting its "Adaptive Sound" technology that makes the phone's speakers louder and clearer, presumably a feature that won't be on the standard model.

Thankfully, you don't need to be on Verizon to pick up Motorola's new phone — though it's going to cost you a little extra. DroidLife reports that the Edge+ is arriving unlocked through stores like Amazon and Best Buy on the same day — March 24th. It retails for $1,000, nearly $150 more than the Verizon-specific version, though as the company promised last month, a limited-time promotion knocks $100 off that price.

Without much to set itself apart from the competition, it'll likely be a tough sell for Motorola. Although the Edge+ is running on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with Android 12 available at launch, the company's poor track record with updates might be enough to turn potential buyers towards some better Android phones.

