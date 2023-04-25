Samsung makes some of the best foldables phones, but it is not the only company in this segment. Motorola also has some experience with foldables, though it has not met with much success. The company's Moto Razr 2022 was an impressive offering that rivaled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its high-end internals. For 2023, the Lenovo-owned firm is working on expanding its Razr lineup with a Plus and a Lite model. While renders of the latter have leaked, not much is known about the high-end Plus variant. Now, Motorola has confirmed that its next Razr will pack a 3.5-inch external display.

In a post on Weibo, an executive of Lenovo China's mobile business department confirmed the Moto Razr 2023 would feature a 3.5-inch cover display. For comparison, that's the same display size as the original iPhone. It would make the Razr's cover display significantly larger than the Galaxy Z Flip 4's 1.9-inch OLED panel. This would also be bigger than the Oppo N2 Flip's 3.26-inch panel, which currently packs the largest cover display on a flip phone.

Rumors and leaks indicate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could feature a 3.4-inch cover display, so Motorola's upcoming Razr might have already bested Samsung's 2023 foldable in this department.

However, what remains to be seen is how Motorola takes advantage of the bigger external display. For starters, it could enable running third-party apps downloaded from the Play Store on the cover screen, greatly increasing its usefulness. Without proper software support, the Razr 2023's larger cover screen could end up just being a specification on paper.

There's no word on when Motorola will unveil its 2023 foldable lineup. But given that the company has already started teasing the phone, it should debut sooner than later. The 2023 Razr lineup should launch in China before eventually making its way to Europe and US.