Motorola has not had much success with its Razr foldable lineup. For a while, it seemed like the company had given up on the market after the failure of the Razr 5G. But then, in August 2022, the company announced the Razr 2022 in China, which made its European debut soon after. For 2023, Motorola is reportedly looking to expand its foldable lineup with two new models. So far, rumors have suggested the cheaper model in the series would be known as the Razr Lite. A new leak, however, suggests that won't be the case.

Reliable leaker @evleaks claims Motorola's 2023 flip phones will carry a different naming scheme altogether. The premium model will use the Razr 40 Ultra branding, while the 'Lite' sibling — codenamed Venus — will be marketed as Razr 40. Renders of the former have already leaked online, showcasing its massive cover display and design in all its glory.

This impending branding change from Motorola for its foldables makes sense, given its international premium smartphone lineup naming. The company's current global flagship is the Edge 40 Pro, so the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 names would fit right in. However, the upcoming Razr phones may be sold under a different name in the US.

The alleged European pricing of the Razr 40 Ultra has also leaked, courtesy of SamInsider (via 9to5Google). Based on the information from a "trusted retailer's database," Motorola's upcoming flagship foldable could be priced at €1200 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage configuration. The entry suggests that the Razr 40 Ultra should launch in Europe in blue, viva magenta, and phantom black shades.

Lenovo-owned Motorola has already confirmed its upcoming Razr will feature a 3.5-inch cover screen, the biggest ever on a flip phone. The company has also started teasing the phone in China, indicating its launch is not far away.