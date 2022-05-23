Throughout 2022, we've heard that Motorola is working on a phone with a 200MP rear camera, and we now have an idea of when it will be launching, even though we don't know when you'll be able to buy it. A new teaser from Motorola China (via GSMArena) refers to a phone with a 200MP camera and the month of July. There's currently no sign of equivalent teasers in other languages, so this may suggest Motorola will first launch the phone in China before bringing it to the rest of the world.

The teaser was posted to Weibo by Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo's China mobile department. A machine-translated version of the post says it will usher in "a new benchmark for image experience." There's no exact date for this launch, but we expect this to be the long-rumored Motorola Frontier.

The Frontier is a codename for an upcoming phone that is expected to be the first to feature Samsung's 200MP camera module. Samsung's announcement of this tech said that each pixel measures 0.64 µm. It's also capable of 2x2 pixel binning to 50MP with a pixel size of 1.28 µm. Other leaks have said that Motorola will first use this technology before Xiaomi and Samsung later adopt it.

The 200MP primary camera is expected to feature OIS tech, and it'll be paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 12MP telephoto. On the phone's front, we expect a 60MP selfie camera. It seems Motorola aims to make this phone into a photography powerhouse.

Motorola has previously launched phones in the Chinese market and then brought them to a worldwide audience later. For example, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro was the first phone to be revealed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip inside, but it didn't come to the US market until a few months after its initial Chinese reveal. It may mean we have to wait a while to be able to buy this 200MP phone if we can buy it at all.

Other rumors around this phone suggest a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ chipset, which Motorola has already been teasing for its future phones. Other leaks suggest a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display, a 4,500mAh battery, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

