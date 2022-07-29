Motorola is out there right now drumming up hype for its next big launch event, where we're expecting to see it unveil the foldable Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro. The former will be the company’s first foldable with real top-tier silicon, but the latter is an equally interesting device. Ahead of its launch, a new regulatory listing offers us a peek at its hardware specs, while Moto's latest teaser gets us thinking about the phone's design.

Our first find comes to us from TENAA, which is like China's version of the FCC — which means the same sort of certification paperwork tends to surface there ahead og a phone's launch. The Moto X30 Pro’s TENAA listing reveals (via Gizmochina) details like a 6.67-inch FHD+ 144Hz OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint reader, a 4450mAh battery with 125W fast charging support, and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Except plenty of configuration options here, with plans to make the phone available with 8, 12, and 16GB of RAM as well as 64, 128, 256, and 512GB of storage. As for cameras, the paperwork indicates the phone's triple camera array will include a 200MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera, and another 12MP telephoto camera. Up front, we should get a big a 60MP selfie cam.

You can clearly see all this camera action in the marketing material Motorola shared on Weibo (Via GSMArena). The primary camera hogs most of the space on the squarish camera bump, while the other two lenses are placed underneath it. Motorola branding makes an appearance twice on the phone’s matte-finish back. Up front, the Moto X30 Pro sports a curved-edge screen, a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, and thin bezels on the sides. Interestingly, the Weibo page indicates that this teaser was posted using a Moto X30 Pro itself.

Motorola has confirmed that it will announce the Moto X30 Pro, Razr 2022, and Moto S30 Pro on August 2 in China — we're still waiting for details on international availability. While the foldable Razr 2022 could lock horns with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Moto X30 Pro may very well end up giving a few glass-sandwich flagships a run for their money.