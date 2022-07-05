Rumors about Motorola launching a smartphone with a mammoth 200MP camera have been circulating since at least January. Initially described as the Motorola Frontier, we've since learned that this phone will ultimately arrive as the Moto X30 Pro. The GM of Lenovo China's mobile business, Chen Jin, has now confirmed that the X30 Pro will feature a big 1/1.22-inch primary camera sensor.

That's a very important measurement, as this detail suggests that the company is using Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 image sensor (via SamMobile). We had already seen that leak back in March appearing to show the rear camera layout of the X30 Pro with HP1 branding. While Jin didn't specify the sensor that the flagship will utilize, all signs point towards the presence of the HP1, which only comes in that same 1/1.22-inch form factor.

Based on the teasers shared by Motorola so far, the X30 Pro should formally premiere sometime in July. The device could remain exclusive to China initially, but we expect it to hit global markets eventually in some form — even if that involves rebranding.

Launched last year, the ISOCELL HP1 already has a successor in the form of the ISOCELL HP3. However, this sensor is likely still some distance away from making it to a smartphone, and the chances of it going into next year's Galaxy S23 Ultra are relatively slim.

As for the Moto X30 Pro, in addition to being the first smartphone to feature a 200MP camera, it is also rumored to get a 6.67-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz, run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and get its power from a 4,500 mAh battery aided by 125W fast wired charging support. Look for more details to follow in the days leading up to the flagship's launch.