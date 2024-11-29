Motorola MA1 $45 $90 Save $45 The Motorola MA1 brings the convenience of wireless Android Auto to your car. Its compact design means it won't take up too much space on your car's dashboard. Plus, you can secure it using the gel pad. At its Black Friday price, it is an absolute steal. $45 at Amazon

The Motorola MA1 brings the convenience of wireless Android Auto to your car. Despite being around for a few years and many newer options hitting the market since then, the MA1 remains one of our favorite wireless Android Auto adapters. If you want a reliable, no-fuss wireless Android Auto adapter for your car, the Motorola MA1 should be your top pick. Plug it into your car, go through the initial setup, and you're done.

Motorola's wireless Android Auto adapter is also relatively affordable at $90. But this Black Friday, it's just $45, a massive 50% off its MSRP.

Why you should jump on this Motorola MA1 Black Friday deal

Close

The Motorola MA1 has a puck-shaped design with a USB-A connector on the other end. It's compact enough not to take up too much space on your car's dashboard. For a secure fit, you can use the gel pad to ensure the adapter does not move around in your car.

Since the MA1 uses a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection, you will not notice any lags or latency issues while using Google Maps or other apps on your car's infotainment system.

Unlike some other wireless adapters, the Motorola MA1 only supports wireless Android Auto and not CarPlay.

Setting up the Motorola MA1 is also easy. Just plug it into your car's USB port, and once the light starts flashing red, press and hold the button on the adapter for about 35 seconds. Let go of it when it starts blinking green.

When the Motorola MA1 launched in 2022, it kept constantly selling out due to the high demand. Two years later, this is no longer the case. But you won't find such an amazing deal on Motorola's wireless Android Auto adapter anytime soon either. So, pull the trigger on this Black Friday deal as soon as possible.