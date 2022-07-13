While Samsung is largely credited for kicking off the foldable phone age, Motorola also rode the wave early on. It wowed the public with the Razr — a phone that promised a glimpse at the future while also paying homage to the legendary RAZR V3 from 2004. While its nostalgia-fueled marketing approach was effective and helped Motorola land headlines, it struggled to keep up once Samsung came out with its own Galaxy Z Flip lineup. Motorola's second-gen unit, the Razr 5G, failed to woo users, so it looks like the Razr 2022 will abandon the nostalgia and come with a radically different look.

Motorola has officially started to tease the Razr 2022 in China (via GSMArena). Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin showed off the phone in the flesh, giving us a look at the phone in both its folded and unfolded state. Likewise, Motorola also shared a teaser video of the phone on Weibo, showing the device's design from multiple angles, including its hinge and its dual-camera setup.

The design cues shown in both the hands-on and the teaser video align perfectly with previous leaks showing off the design of the phone. And while this isn't identical to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip lineup, it's definitely looking very similar. Specifically, it reminds us a lot of the design of the first-gen Z Flip, except with a way bigger cover screen.

By most accounts, this will be one of Motorola's most powerful devices to date, touting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Given that Motorola/Lenovo has kicked its marketing off with teasers, we might look at an official launch over the course of the next weeks or months. We're definitely excited to see if this phone will be able to stack up to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip4, and how well.