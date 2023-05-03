Despite the limited success of its Razr foldables, Motorola has not given up on the lineup. This year, rumors suggest the company will expand the Razr 2023 series with two new additions with a slight name tweak, the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra. Renders of the latter have already leaked, showcasing its massive cover display. Motorola is also teasing the impending launch of the foldables. And now, a new leak has detailed the internal specs of the Razr 40 Ultra.

An XDA report claims the Razr 40 Ultra will use Qualcomm's last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. While not as fast as the 2023 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, this SoC is still powerful enough to easily run all heavy apps and games. This would be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

More importantly, it is very efficient, so there should not be any battery life or overheating concerns. This is important because the phone is rumored to use a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It is interesting to see Motorola not use Qualcomm's flagship chip on its flagship foldable. On the flip side, it should allow the company to price the Razr 40 Ultra more competitively, at least in the US. The European pricing is rumored to start from around 1,200 Euros.

For the primary camera, Motorola plans to use the 12MP Sony IMX563, while the ultrawide shooter is a 13MP SK Hynix Hi 1336 sensor. A 32MP OmniVision OV32B40 sensor will do the duty of the selfie camera.

Reportedly, the Razr 40 Ultra's internal display will sport an FHD+ (2640x1080) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. As for the outer screen, it will apparently have a resolution of 1056x1066. Motorola previously confirmed the Razr 40 Ultra's cover display would measure 3.5 inches, the largest for a flip phone. Seemingly, the company will offer an option that will force incompatible apps to run on the outer display.

At least one of the variants of the Razr 40 Ultra will sport dual-SIM, eSIM, and possibly even ultra-wideband support. A fingerprint sensor will be integrated into the side power button.

Given all the leaks and teasers from Motorola, the Razr 40 Ultra and its cheaper sibling should launch sooner than later.