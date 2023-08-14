Lenovo's Think series has always been the company's go-to brand for business-y stuff. That's why the Think brand was the go-to solution when the company thought to build a phone that means serious business. Thus, the Motorola ThinkPhone was born, and quickly became one of the best Motorola phones. It already supports some important business features like the Ready For desktop mode, but let's be real — running full Windows on a phone would be even better to get work done. The ThinkPhone is getting something just like that thanks to a partnership with Microsoft.

As announced by Motorola, the ThinkPhone is making it possible to run Windows when the right periphials are connected. The capability is coming thanks to Windows 365, Microsoft's enterprise offering that allows businesses to stream powerful Windows machines to otherwise less capable hardware.

The ThinkPhone will thus be able to stream a remote Windows computer thanks to the power of the cloud. All you need to do is plug in your phone into a monitor, connect a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse, and you're good to stream a remote computer. You'll also need a stable internet connection to make best use of this. Given that Windows 365 is an enterprise offering, it's clear that Lenovo and Microsoft want to make the ThinkPhone even more enticing for businesses. Leaks indicate that Windows 365 is coming to consumers, so Windows 365 on the ThinkPhone might just arrive for everyone in the future.

If you want to give this a spin and your organization allows for it, you'll be able to check it out via the Moto Connect app. We don't have a concrete timeframe other than it will roll out sometime within the next few weeks, so make sure to keep an eye out for this feature rolling out to your phone.