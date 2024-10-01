Key Takeaways Motorola announced the ThinkPhone 25 with a focus on security and productivity for the B2B market.

Specs include MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 120Hz display.

It comes with deep integration with the Lenovo and Motorola ecosystem and will be available in November.

Looks like Motorola is doubling-down on its commitment to serve business customers. The company quietly released a new professional-focused device today, the ThinkPhone 25. It comes with a focus on security and productivity.

Motorola announced the new phone without any fanfare in a blog post. The company declared itself the fastest-growing OEM brand in the B2B market, filling the void left by BlackBerry all those years ago. This new device is the second iteration of last year's ThinkPhone, which was one of the best Android devices for security at the time.

ThinkPhone 25 specifications

Close

The ThinkPhone 25 is a touch smaller than the previous ThinkPhone, with a 6.36-inch pOLED display (compared to the 6.6-inch display on last year's model). It comes with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and bright, vivid colors. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and 8GB of RAM. It comes with 256GB of storage. A 4310mAh battery powers the entire thing. Here are the specification details:

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor

8GB RAM

256GB storage

6.36-inch pOLED display

120Hz variable refresh rate

20:09 aspect ratio

50MP main camera with OIS

13MP ultrawide camera

10MP telephoto camera

68W fast charging

The phone only comes in one color: carbon black. The back is constructed with a tough carbon fiber shell, so it should be able to take a bit of punishment. It comes with an IP-68 rating.

Motorola offers some extras for the pros

But it's not all about the specs. One of the things that makes this phone stand out is its deep integration with Lenovo laptops and Motorola tablets. Features like automatic sync, shared keyboards, and using the ThinkPhone 25 as a webcam turn this device into part of an overall ecosystem. Motorola looks to be creating a unified tech workflow.

Security is another top priority with this device. Motorola's ThinkShield offers comprehensive protection against malware, phishing, and other threats. The company said the ThinkPhone 25 will come with five years of Android updates and security releases.

IT departments managing fleets get some goodies, as well. The Moto Device Manager enables remote device control and management. It allows for more granular device deployment and security enforcement.

The ThinkPhone will retail at $499 directly from Motorola. It will be available in early November.