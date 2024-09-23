Key Takeaways A new Motorola ThinkPhone might be coming in 2025 with an overall smaller size, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 4,310mAh battery.

The device is expected to ship with a 68W charging brick and feature a new MediaTek processor.

This is speculation, but Motorola might decide to unveil the device at CES 2025, considering that its predecessor was first revealed at CES 2023.

Lenovo-owned Motorola's 2023-released ThinkPhone, a phone that ticked too many correct boxes, offered over 8 hours of screen-on time from a single charge with 68W wired charging and a 144Hz 6.6-inch P-OLED display, complete with rugged rubberized carbon fiber finish. We've waited for a potential next-gen version of the device for a while now, but no follow up to the 2023-released device in 2024 shattered hopes.

Things are looking brighter, however, for 2025, with new leaks suggesting that the ThinkPhone might not be a one-and-done.

According to Android Headlines, a new ThinkPhone is on the way for 2025, and while the publication didn't offer a source for the information, it independently confirmed that the device is indeed in Motorola's pipeline.

The publication suggests that the upcoming ThinkPhone will have a smaller footprint than its predecessor, coming in at 6.36-inches, compared to the original device's 6.6-inch display. The new device will sport a LTPO pOLED panel, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. For what it's worth, this is mostly a downgrade, considering the 2023 ThinkPhone boasted a 144Hz refresh rate, even though the difference is negligible.

Alongside the screen, the overall phone will shrink too, and consequently, the battery too. The report suggests the 2025 ThinkPhone will run on a 4,310mAh battery, much smaller than the original's 5,000mAh capacity. The smaller battery should, however, offer comparable performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset's efficiency boost.

A CES unveil might be on the cards

Source: Android Headlines

The device will reportedly only be available in a single 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, with the same 68W wired charging, which should ideally completely fuel up the device in less than an hour. Following in its predecessor's footsteps, the reported device is expected to come with a 68W TurboPower Charger in the box. The carbon fiber back will make a return too, paired with a Gorilla Glass 7i for front protection and IP68 water resistance.

Elsewhere, we're not expecting the reported device's camera performance to blow us away, but it does seem to have a few tricks up its sleeve. The device will retain its 50-megapixel primary and 13-megapixel ultrawide lenses, paired with a new 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom sensor to help you capture more detailed shots from a distance.

It is currently unclear when, in 2025, the device might be released. CES 2025 is a good guess, considering the device's predecessor was first unveiled at CES 2023.