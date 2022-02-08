Motorola launched the Moto Edge X30 — the first smartphone to rock Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC — in China last December. Reports suggested that the phone would enter global markets as the Edge 30 Pro, and we even saw renders and specifications of the smartphone a few weeks back. Now, Moto has teased an upcoming launch on February 24 via its social media handles. The #findyouredge in the teaser hints at a launch of an Edge series smartphone, which would likely be the Edge 30 Pro.

Unlike last year’s Moto Edge lineup, the Edge 30 Pro will come packed with flagship-level features, as it's reportedly virtually identical to the Edge X30. To start off, it should get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC from Qualcomm, which will be a decent upgrade considering the Edge 20 Pro ran on the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Making things more interesting is a 6.7-inch 10-bit OLED panel with 2400 x 1080 resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ certification. There's a punch-hole cutout at the top to house the 60MP selfie shooter. Moving to the rear cameras, the phone should offer a triple camera setup, with a 50MP sensor as the primary shooter that also supports OIS. Besides that, there is supposed to be a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

You should get a big 5,000mAh battery unit inside the smartphone with support for 68W fast charging via the phone's USB-C port. As for the memory options, you can expect up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There's one possible distinction between the Edge X30 and the 30 Pro, though. While the X30 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the Edge 30 Pro is tipped to come with an in-display sensor instead.

The pricing of the Edge 30 Pro hasn't been revealed yet, but the X30 starts at 2,999 Chinese Yuan (~$471) and goes up to 3,999 Yuan (~$628). Considering that even the lower-end Moto Edge debuted for $700 in the US, you can expect the Edge 30 Pro to be a bit on the expensive side. In any case, we'll know more about the smartphone in the coming days.

