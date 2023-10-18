Motorola is making good phones worth gaining your attention again. But what value do you get for your money besides the brand's name, clean Android skin, and some solid hardware? Your phone can outperform its current use case, and Motorola thinks you can turn it into a giant computer by connecting to a big-screen TV or display.

Motorola Ready For aims to maximize your phone beyond its screen boundaries. You can play games, watch movies, extend video calls to a large screen, or control your phone from a PC. Motorola Ready For is available on the top Motorola phones today, and here's everything you need to know about it.

What is Motorola Ready For, and what can you do with it?

Most of us use our phones to complete tasks rather than use a bigger screen. Working on a spreadsheet, browsing with multiple tabs, editing videos, gaming, and sometimes responding to emails looks better on full-screen desktops than on smartphones. But again, the best tool is usually the one you have with you.

To close this gap, Motorola announced Ready For, a feature that amplifies your phone's superpowers to a larger display, in March 2021. The broad idea is to replicate several devices, such as a full-fledged computer, gaming console, smart TV, and more, with your smartphone. So, it does more than cast your screen to a Chromecast or TV. You only need a compatible Motorola phone and an external display that supports USB-C or HDMI input. Your TV must support Miracast if you plan to go wireless.

Desktop experience

When connected, Ready For looks like a regular computer interface with desktop icons, a taskbar, and other essential features. Your Android apps open as traditional windows, allowing you to maximize the multitasking capabilities of Android. You can use your phone as a trackpad or motion-sensing remote to control the display, but bringing a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to the mix gives a realistic experience.

Smart TV on the go

Besides streaming Android apps, Motorola Ready For offers other experiences to prove it isn't a direct copy-paste of Samsung DeX. A built-in TV launcher turns any screen into a smart TV, allowing you to watch your favorite TV shows and movies on the go. The only criteria is that the app must support casting to an external display.

Gaming console experience

Ready For lets you play your favorite games with a Bluetooth-compatible controller on a large display if you're a serious gamer. A 5G network and plan are required for a seamless experience, but the major problem you may have is that games that rely on touch controls may become inoperable after connecting. So, you're better off without them.

Immersive video calls

Getting an immersive video call experience is one of the core features of Motorola Ready For. It extends your caller's video to the big screen, allowing you to sit back and use the rear cameras for crisp image quality. Motorola sells a proprietary Ready For dock that keeps your phone charged, cool, and at the best angle for video calls. The software also uses face-tracking to ensure you're always in frame.

Access your phone from a PC

Anyone can argue that some of these features are redundant on a computer, but the Ready For Assistant lets you access more on a Windows PC. When connected, you can share files seamlessly between both devices. The phone's storage shows in Windows File Explorer, and the program syncs text, screenshots, and other content from your phone's clipboard for easy access.

Close

If you visit a place with no Wi-Fi access, use the Hotspot feature to tether your mobile network to the PC. You can also use the phone as a webcam to enhance your computer's video conferencing experience or as a secondary camera for livestreams. This is especially useful for popular video calling apps like Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.

You'll probably need a portable tripod for the best result if you don't have the Ready For dock. But even without it, the ability to control and adjust the camera settings from the phone or PC assistant is impressive.

Is my phone compatible with Motorola Ready For?

Nearly all the top Motorola phones released in 2021 and later can use the feature with the Ready For Assistant on PC. They don't need special cables or hardware features to make it work. Here are those phones:

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola G100

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola G200 5G

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

ThinkPhone by Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023)

Motorola Razr+ (2023)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Moto G84 5G

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

However, the compatibility with external displays narrows further. Some phones don't support USB video output, so they can't use Ready For on a wired connection. If your TV supports Miracast, Ready For is compatible with the phones listed above, except for a few budget selections. Available connection methods also vary from device to device. For instance, the Motorola Edge+ (2020) only supports Ready For on a wired connection. A quick run through the Ready For compatibility chart tells whether your phone is ready for the feature.

Can your smartphone replace a PC?

Motorola prioritized delivering user-centric features over the years, and that's vivid with features like Moto Gestures and Gametime. Similarly, Ready For offers impressive features worth giving a shot at. It won't replace a full-fledged computer. But if you own a compatible Motorola phone and the required hardware, it's an advantage knowing you can have a desktop-like experience wherever you go. Few phones have built-in features that effortlessly replicate a PC, gaming console, and smart TV.