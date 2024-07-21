Three weeks and change until Google's big Pixel event and it seems like every last puzzle piece is falling into place, but when the box art shows you what you're supposed to be making, do you really think the crowd would be struck with surprise? Also on the Android Police podcast this week, Samsung is wagging the dog as we talk about our true feelings about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the whole world at large this year. It's a lot for us to carry, but hey! We can speedrun it.
03:11 | Stop Calling Them Leaks
- The Pixel 9 Pro is here in Google's latest official teaser
- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is official, and Google's already showing it off
- Google drums up excitement for Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders with a mystery collectible
- The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could come to a market near you, you, and you
- Massive Pixel 9 camera leak leaves nothing to the imagination
18:30 | It Had No Laurels To Begin With
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review: A dead end
- The top 10 Samsung Galaxy AI features
- Samsung's Galaxy AI might soon get really good at knowing what you want
- Craft – The Future of Documents
- This is why I’m ready to buy the Galaxy Ring
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro launch delayed due to quality control issues
47:15 | Trash Compactor
- Satellite connectivity is all but confirmed for Android 15
- Samsung may give One UI 7 the iOS 18 treatment
- Android clearly inspired Apple's newest iOS 18 features
- Would you ever need to open a flip phone with a cover screen this big? - The Verge
Excerpts from Michael Rosen, DreamWorks Pictures, and Paramount Global.
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com