Three weeks and change until Google's big Pixel event and it seems like every last puzzle piece is falling into place, but when the box art shows you what you're supposed to be making, do you really think the crowd would be struck with surprise? Also on the Android Police podcast this week, Samsung is wagging the dog as we talk about our true feelings about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the whole world at large this year. It's a lot for us to carry, but hey! We can speedrun it.

03:11 | Stop Calling Them Leaks

18:30 | It Had No Laurels To Begin With

47:15 | Trash Compactor

Excerpts from Michael Rosen, DreamWorks Pictures, and Paramount Global.

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0