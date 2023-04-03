How soon is "very soon?" We've been asking that question ever since Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang said that yet another Motorola Razr sequel would be on the way in such fashion. In its post-feature phone era, the series of foldable Android clamshell devices has failed to make as much of a splash as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones. A 2023 iteration would have plenty of catching up to do these days as Oppo's Find N2 Flip has kicked the bar up a few notches. So, again, when's when? Soon, mayhaps.

MySmartPrice is reporting that a Razr+, known by its model number of XT-2321-2, has received its Chinese Compulsory Certificate as well as its European Economic Community certification. The only detail of notoriety comes from the EEC cert, which says that the device will support wired charging speeds of up to 33W.

The Razr+ has already reportedly received walking papers from the FCC — which details a two-cell battery with a total capacity of 3,640mAh, up from 3,500mAh on the 2022 model — so while we still don't have any dates on the calendar, we can feel that last domino about to fall.

9to5Google rightly points out that the Razr+ is set to have faster wired charging than the Galaxy Z Flip 4 when compared to its max speed of 25W, but an ever-so-slightly smaller battery.