Motorola ventured into foldable phones for the first time in 2019, with the launch of the Motorola Razr. It was a phone that not only rode on its futuristic screen, but also on nostalgia — it was designed to evoke comparisons to the legendary RAZR flip phone launched in 2004. Down the road, though, Motorola realized nostalgia wasn't enough, with Samsung's clamshell foldables (the Galaxy Z Flip series) being largely considered a superior product. They were among the best Motorola phones, but clearly changes were needed. Motorola shifted its strategy with last year's Razr entry, and now, 2023's new Razr is coming with a lot of changes once again — including a minor branding tweak.

MySmartPrice has published some information about the 2023 Motorola Razr, which Lenovo's CEO has confirmed will launch very soon. If this source is anything to go by, Motorola will launch this device as the Razr+ instead of the Razr.

Source: Motorola

Motorola could soon launch a plussed-up version of the Razr

Motorola has used this branding before, most recently with its 2022 Motorola Edge+, and it has typically meant a bigger phone with better specs. We're not sure what it means here, though, because only one Razr entry is expected for 2023 — so if there's a Plus, it's probably not going to be a souped up variant of another Razr. Or maybe Motorola considers this phone as a Plus variant of the 2022 Razr. We may never know.

One explanation might be the cover screen, which is going bigger, at 2.7 inches. There's also a 2,850 mAh battery, which doesn't sound like great news for battery life, but we do have wired charging going up to 30W. Not the fastest, but at this capacity, it should be pretty zippy. Other details such as the processor, storage and RAM capacity, or inner folding display aren't confirmed yet. But, we've seen renders of the phone in previous leaks, so really, what's new here is the potentially confusing new name.

This phone is expected fairly soon, so we'll surely see more of it in the coming weeks.