Just one year ago, Motorola took a big swing in the ever-evolving foldable market with its 2023 Razr lineup. The Razr+ delivered an expansive cover screen capable of practically any standard smartphone task, while the midrange Razr arrived in the fall to bring foldables to a more affordable price point. This year, Motorola is falling in line with the rest of the industry, iterating on the same core ideas while delivering some crucial improvements.

In my brief hands-on time with both phones, I have to say I'm pretty impressed with what's on display here — but it might not be enough to address my concerns surrounding Moto's long-term support.

Moto's new Razr+ is iteration done right

Just enough changes to feel like an all-new experience

In many ways, the new Moto Razr+ is exactly what I wanted, improving or iterating on practically every complaint I had on last year's model. The overall design is unchanged, opting for plenty of curves over the flat, boxy edges of its Galaxy-branded rival. At first glance, you might not even notice all that much has changed. Once that front cover screen lights up, though, it becomes obvious — this is the clamshell design we've all been waiting for.

Motorola has extended its front display across the entire device, delivering a 4-inch screen that feels more capable than ever. It features some redesigned widgets that feel more in line with the experience Samsung shipped last year, along with support for running any installed app. Even in my limited testing, it's an obvious upgrade, giving users more space to type (or, you know, to see what they're typing), or extending the Spotify widget to include suggested playlists.