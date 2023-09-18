After decades of sci-fi presenting far-out visions of futuristic communication devices, foldable phones feel like the next step towards making those stories a reality. The idea of taking something big and making it more compact by folding it in half seems innocuous until you introduce a touch-sensitive screen, and then it becomes a fascinating phenomenon — at least for me. I hopped onto the folding phones train with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020, and have been enthralled with these devices ever since.

But between durability concerns, poor camera quality, and thick chassis, I've had plenty to gripe about with these devices, and I know I'm not alone here. While overall durability has improved (albeit not to where I'd like), and the cameras seem to get better with every generation, what we're missing here in the US is a folding phone that measures in with the thickness of a single phone when the device is closed (I'm begging to get my hands on the Honor Magic V2).

Instead, the best bet for something portable is a clamshell-style foldable, like the latest from Moto and Samsung. So, even though I have preferred the book-style options like the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, I opted for the new Motorola Razr+. While I found myself liking a lot what the phone offered, Motorola's enhancements just aren't enough to convert me to clamshells.

A glass half full and half empty

When this year's Moto Razr+ was first unveiled, I was wholly confident it would be the phone to convert me to clamshell-style foldables. It solved my biggest gripe with all that had come before it: the tiny outer display on previous phones that required me to open the device to perform any meaningful actions, à la the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, with Motorola's 3.6-inch exterior display providing a nearly complete smartphone experience when the Razr+ is closed, I couldn't have been more excited to finally have a phone that didn't take up my entire pant pocket.

It didn't take long for Samsung to follow Motorola's lead with the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, providing yet another opportunity for clamshells to win me over. However, even though Samsung has been making some of the best foldable phones for a few years now, Motorola's overall design choices, larger outer screen, and software experience won me over, and thus, I bought my first clamshell folding phone to use as a daily driver.

After spending over a decade with a smartphone slab in my pocket, it has been refreshing to have some breathing room in my pockets with the Razr+.

I was smitten with the Razr+ right away — aside from the lackluster cameras, that is, though I went into my purchase decision knowing that would be the case. From the overall feel of the phone when open or closed to its fantastic cover display, I had finally found the compact smartphone that had eluded me for years. But — as often happens — the more time I spent with the Razr+, and that new gadget excitement began to fade, the more I felt an overwhelming sense of buyer's remorse. Let me be clear: the problem is me, not the phone. Regardless of my personal hang-ups with this clamshell, I still love that, after over a decade with a traditional cellphone in my pocket, my pocket feels lighter than ever, and that is, in large part, thanks to Motorola.

Even though this device's larger outer display solves one of my biggest issues with clamshells by letting me run any app I want on it, I still find myself opening it far more often than I thought I would. Sometimes, I have to put the mental effort into forcing myself to keep the phone closed, opting for a sub-optimal experience in applications that would work better on the inner display. Other times it's the exact opposite problem, as I flip open the Razr+ to handle basic tasks like replying to a message or checking the weather. Both of those chores are handled well by the cover screen, but if I don't remember it's there, it's not doing me much good. These patterns continue after using the phone for nearly a month, suggesting my habits might never change.

I have tried so hard to lean into the flippy phone lifestyle as my daily driver of choice. Unfortunately, I feel that I may never be that person, and it has me thinking about what other potential form factors could fill this need.

Making peace with my needs

Source: Chris Wedel

I could be lying to myself again in thinking that a device like Motorola's rollable Rizr concept phone is more my style, but hear me out. In its default state, it has an even larger "cover" display capable of feeling like a smaller varient of any Android phone. Then, with the double-press of a button, the phone extends the display to match what you'd find on a typical modern slab. Of course, a phone like this will have its own set of challenges for durability — and that's assuming it ever makes it to market. So, until rollable technology finds its way into the hands of consumers, I'll have to make peace with the fact that, once again, the dream of a pocket-friendly phone remains out of my grasp.

Instead, I'll have to stick with traditionally styled phones that provide a sense of something new and exciting, like the unique look offered by the Nothing Phone 2. Otherwise, I'll have to opt for a phone in my preferred foldable form factor, like the Google Pixel Fold and its impressive, best-in-class cameras — not that that device doesn't have problems of its own, of course. Hopefully the company continues to iterate on this design, as I much prefer the short and wide, passport-style design of the Pixel Fold over the narrow style of Samsung's Z Fold series.

Am I mad that I purchased the Motorola Razr+ only to discover it wasn't my thing? Not at all. If I were forced to pick a clamshell-style foldable, it would be my first choice. But I have to admit, it's tough to accept that, no matter how much I want it to fit my lifestyle, flip phones just aren't a good match for me.