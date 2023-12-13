Motorola Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 No matter which way you slice it, the new Motorola Razr+ is a stellar foldable that delivers a powerful and responsive device for the money. At $300 off, it's an incredible bargain on one of this year's best phones, hitting its lowest price yet just in time for Christmas. While Motorola, Amazon, and Best Buy all have the Razr+ on sale, only Best Buy is offering a free $50 gift card with every purchase. $700 at Best Buy + Free $50 Gift Card! $700 at Motorola $700 at Amazon

For fans of foldable phones, the new Motorola Razr was a true return to form for the company thanks to its modern design and impressively powerful hardware for the price. It's premium brother, the Motorola Razr+, takes that even further with enhancements not only to the specs, but the versatility of its outer display as well, making it a popular alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

That statement is now even more true thanks to a stellar deal on the Razr+ that's available this week, taking $300 off one of the best phones of the year and bringing it down to its lowest price ever. Not only that, if you purchase the phone through Best Buy, you'll get yourself a free $50 eGift card with your purchase — an excellent holiday deal on a top-tier foldable.

Why this Motorola Razr+ deal is worth your money

Motorola's new foldable hit the ground running when it was released earlier this year, exceeding the expectations of many with a phone that's not only powerful and stylish, but actually has a gimmick to it that works surprisingly well. The 3.6-inch pOLED outer display of the Razr+ plus essentially acts as a primary display, letting you run apps, take calls, respond to messages, and more without even opening it.

Not only that, it's actually one of the more powerful foldables available right now, running on a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. These high-end specs lend themself well to a phone that can tackle gaming, work, browsing, and just about anything you can throw it at with relative ease.

This is all well and good at the standard $1,000 price tag, but knock $300 off that, and you've got one of the best Android phone deals of the year. That's just the discount, too, as one retailer in particular is offering something extra special with every Razr+ purchase.

Whether you pick this phone up at Amazon, Motorola, or Best Buy, you'll automatically get a $300 discount no matter what. However, Best Buy is sweetening the deal even further by throwing in a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase — no activation required!

So, you can pick up the new Motorola Razr+ at its lowest price ever and score yourself a free Best Buy gift card to grab yourself a proper Razr+ case or any of the Razr+ accessories. That's a pretty darn good deal if we do say so ourselves.