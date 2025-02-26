Summary BMW now supports digital car keys with Motorola phones

The Motorola Razr+, Razr 50 Ultra, and Edge 50 Ultra are all compatible.

You must first pair your phone using the My BMW app in order to get this working.

It's getting easier and easier to let our phones handle a lot of our daily tasks thanks to recent advancements in hardware and software. Phones can now even offer digital replacements for some of the most important things that we tend to carry every single day, like IDs, passports, bus passes, house keys, and more.

To be frank, it's actually quite impressive that we're finally on the cusp where we can really leave the house with just our phones. Perhaps one of the only items that most of us still need to carry with us is the keys to our vehicles, since most manufacturers don't make digital keys available to consumers.

The smartphone really can do almost everything

Luckily, that's starting to change, but still remains something that's mainly reserved for luxury vehicles. Well, the good news is that if you're a Motorola Razr+ or Edge 50 Ultra user, you'll be happy to know that BMW has now added support for its Digital Key system, allowing you to access and even start your BMW using your smartphone.

The news was shared by Motorola, which will now let Razr+ / Razr 50 Ultra users just touch their phones to compatible BMW vehicles to open the car. Those that own the Edge 50 Ultra will be able to go completely hands-free thanks to UWB technology, where you'll be able to just walk up to a car and unlock it.

Of course, there is a pairing process that's involved here, in order to keep things secure, but it isn't all that complicated if you want to give this a go. You just need to be inside the BMW vehicle with both physical keys, and then you can start the pairing process with your compatible phone by opening the My BMW app and pairing it using the Digital Key or Digital Key Plus.

Once the process is complete, you'll get a notification in the app, and in the in-car entertainment system as well. If you have friends or family members that need to access the car, you can even share the key digitally if needed, making the process quite seamless. Hopefully, we'll see this trickle down into more affordable vehicles in the near future.