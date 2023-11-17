2023 has been a pretty fantastic year for Android phones, but if you wanted to focus on the most exciting devices around, you had to keep your eye on foldables. Sure, the Pixel 8 Pro delivered some excellent improvements over its predecessor, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is as reliable as ever, but this year's slate of folding phones have proven the tech is here to stay. And while it's easy to focus on Samsung and Google, my favorite devices — foldable or otherwise — actually originated from smaller, lesser-known companies.

I've poured my heart out about the OnePlus Open, a device you can find on sale ahead of Black Friday, but today, I want to turn everyone's attention to that other folding phone that swept me off my feet this year: the Motorola Razr+. Although it's not quite as polished as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 — nor does it quite measure up when comparing specs sheets — I've continued to use the Razr+ on and off since it first arrived on my desk in June. I still think it's a great phone, but at these Black Friday prices, I'd honestly call it a no-brainer for anyone interested in a clamshell device.

You can check out my full review of the Motorola Razr+ for my in-depth thoughts on the phone, but suffice to say, it's a quality Android device squeezed into a pocket-friendly package. Obviously, the star of the show is that outer display, a 3.6-inch screen that takes up the majority of the front of the phone. It's slightly larger than the panel Samsung's using on the Z Flip 5, utilizing screen cutouts for the lenses rather than warping around them. It makes the most of the space available in a way Samsung just doesn't.

Source: Motorola Motorola Razr+ (2023) $700 $1000 Save $300 The Motorola Razr+ is the company's first excellent foldable, combining a solid Android experience on the inside with a killer exterior display capable of tackling most of your basic needs. At $700, it's a steal, and a great gateway into the larger world of foldables. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy $700 at Motorola

I've also found apps just run better on the Razr+. While the Z Flip 5 has Motorola beat with its lineup of smartwatch-style widgets, running virtually any app on the Razr+ is as simply as selecting it from a specific page in the launcher. From navigating in Maps to selecting a playlist or sending a quick reply, you'd be surprised how flexible the outer screen actually feels. And when you are ready for a full-screen experience, the 6.9-inch inner display has you covered.

While I wish Motorola had opted to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as its chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on display here isn't lacking in power or efficiency. And while the more powerful Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched for the same $1,000 price point as his model, we've seen far more discounts on this particular unit over the past few months. And, naturally, it should come as no surprise that the Motorola Razr+ is at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday.

Right now, you can grab the 2023 Motorola Razr+ for just $700 at the retailer of your choice. This is a crazy bargain for a fairly powerful folding phone, particularly one rocking an exterior screen this good. If you've been on the fence about buying into the clamshell lifestyle, this is the device to get.

What about the Motorola Razr?

Motorola also sells the Razr, a midrange variant of its 2023 clamshell that ditches the outer display for a larger battery and a cheaper price tag. It usually starts at $700, but with the Razr+ down to this price point for the holiday shopping season, it's clear something had to budge. If you're looking to jump into the foldable lifestyle for as little cash as possible, the Motorola Razr is the way to go. This thing is down to just $500 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola itself, making it a great opportunity for anyone willing to compromise on power for portability.

We recently took a look at the standard Razr, and while our reviewer Chris Wedel found it to fall short of the greatness reached by the Razr+, it still left him plenty impressed for the price. Outside of the cameras, which take a pretty major dip in quality compared to the previously lackluster offerings found on the more expensive unit, you're getting a pretty solid experience here. Yes, that large exterior display is replaced with a smaller ticker screen, but the 6.9-inch main display remains unchanged, and the faux-leather finish makes for an ultra-grippy phone.

Whichever foldable you pick, you're getting an excellent first taste into what this form factor can do for you. We're far from a world of peak foldable — I think 2024's devices have the potential to be very exciting — but unless you need to live on the cutting edge, both devices should keep you happy for years to come.