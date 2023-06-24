In case you missed it, I'm a huge fan of the new Motorola Razr+, the company's first foldable to launch in North America in nearly three years. Its interior 6.9" display delivers the standard Android experience you'd expect, but it's on the outside where it shines. With a 3.6" outer screen capable of running nearly any application on your phone, having to flip open your foldable to get things done is a thing of the past.

Of course, Motorola also tailored its experience to make sure basic tasks — phone calls, checking the weather, controlling music playback — are super simple. And thanks to a partnership with Google, that includes games perfect for wasting time on the go.

The majority of games included on the Razr+ are developed by GameSnacks, a Google-made platform that hosts its titles on the Play Store, on the web, and even on Android Auto. That said, several of that company's titles have been properly shrunk and scaled to ensure they're playable on the cover screen here. Whether you're considering picking up the Razr+ or wondering where to start on your new phone, this is the definitive ranking of those outer screen games.

7 Golf Adventures

Chalk it up to my hatred of golf, but even these whimsical putt putt-inspired courses aren't enough to win me over. Golf Adventures is a victim of trying to squeeze a game too finicky for its own good onto a display that simply can't handle it. Even in full screen mode, aiming and swinging the ball just feels bad. It's impossible to actually line up your shot with the correct amount of power. If the point of these games is to provide a few minutes of timewasting fun, you won't find it here.

Shooting this close to the hole is really hard.

Plus, my ball got stuck inside the windmill on level three, resulting in a complete softlock. Call me salty, but Golf Adventures gets last place.

6 Tiger Run

Have you played Subway Surfers? Do you wish Subway Surfers starred a tiger that had to avoid traffic, lest he die be knocked out cold by various vehicles? That's Tiger Run, a game where you're trying to collect stars while avoiding obstacles coming your way. It's fine, but you can do better. No, you deserve better.

5 Astro Odyssey

There's nothing wrong with Astro Odyssey, but it's a little too simple for its own good. It's effectively a reskinned version of the Chrome Dino game, an auto-runner where you tap to jump over various rocks and other incoming objects. Trying to set a new high score can be fun, but after a few rounds, you'll be looking for something else to do.

I died immediately after taking this screenshot.

4 99 Balls 3D

Why isn't this just Breakout? Or at least a clone of Breakout? I have so many memories of playing Breakout on the postage-sized screen of an iPod nano. This could've recreated those precious middle school memories, right as I'm starting to feel the true weight of time on my shoulders. Think of what that could've done for my fragile, young ego!

But alas, 99 Balls 3D is no Breakout. Instead, you're aiming to destroy an ever-growing lineup of balls descending from the top of the screen like Space Invaders. They bounce off each other, which is kind of like Breakout, but it's just not the same.

It's not a terrible game, and being annoyed that it isn't a different ball-bouncing game feels a little unfair. It's got its fair share of arcade-style charm, although having to hit the balls multiple times doesn't feel quite as satisfying as breaking open bricks. And the controls have similar issues as in Golf Adventures, where things

Actually, wait. Why isn't this Peggle? And where's Peggle 3?!

3 Scooter Xtreme

Now we're talking. Scooter Xtreme is a better combination between complexity of controls and simplicity in game design, essentially building a scooter-themed drag race with obstacles, tricks, and more. Your goal is to get to the finish line before your rivals, using speed boosts and performing stunts to get a leg up on the competition. It's a game you'll need to play in full screen mode to really enjoy — otherwise it's just too damn difficult to see whether an upcoming object is an obstacle or a ramp.

If I can knock Scooter Xtreme for anything, it's that it makes me wish we had a real kart racer on the front display here. Come on Motorola, let me play a mediocre Mario Kart clone while I'm in line at the grocery store.

2 Marble Mayhem

As best I can tell, Marble Mayhem is the one game on this list not ported from GameSnacks, which makes it the official flagship title of the Motorola Razr+. Two difficulty levels exist to make this playable for all ages, guiding the marble through a maze either filled with dangerous pits or… nothing.

Easy mode activated

It's a really enjoyable title for a few minutes, but there's not enough here to keep you coming back. For one, you run out of levels pretty quickly, especially if you're playing on easy. The lack of any danger makes it more of a tech demo than anything else, while hard mode is likely too challenging for some players. The accelerometer works well, though, and the vibration effects can actually trick you into thinking the Razr+ has better haptics than it does.

The Dark Souls of marble games

It's a good game, but it's just over far too quickly. I would've loved to see this built out a little more, but as it stands, it's still one of the best games for the cover display.

But it's not number one.

1 Stack Bounce

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Resident Evil 4. Stack Bounce. These are my current candidates for 2023 Game of the Year.

Stack Bounce is one of the purest games on this list. All you're doing is driving a bouncing ball down on colored tiles while avoiding black tiles. Like Astro Odyssey, it's a high score-driven title. And it absolutely rips.

It's just complex enough to avoid feeling too monotonous after a couple minutes, thanks to changing levels with increasing difficulty and a burst mode that automatically digs into the tiles, regardless of their color. As you play, you'll also unlock new shapes for your ball, delivering that little burst of dopamine my brain needs to function.

Just wait until TikTok is riddled with videos playing over Stack Bounce footage.

I've watched as the entire tech community reviewing the Razr+ became absolutely obsessed with this title over the past few weeks, and if you don't believe me, check out Michael Fisher's review where he brings the game up several times. Hell, even if you don't want to buy Motorola's latest foldable, you can try out Stack Bounce for yourself right now — it's available on the web for any platform.

Stack Bounce is the perfect combination of arcade addictiveness and simplicity. It's exactly the type of title that fits well on the front screen. And if you pick up a Razr+, it's an essential app to try out.

Keep 'em coming, Motorola

I'd really love to see Motorola optimize a few more games for the front screen, even if that means developing titles on its own. Imagine a tiny dungeon crawler, or a simplified turn-based RPG for longer gameplay sessions. The Game Boy Micro handled Pokemon games no problem, certainly we can get a Binding of Isaac-esque roguelike up and running. Or hell, maybe it's just time to download some of our existing favorite Android games just to see what works well on the outer screen.