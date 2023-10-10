Source: Motorola Moto Razr+ (2023) $800 $1000 Save $200 The Motorola Razr+ 2023 is AP's best clamshell foldable, and with good reason. We don't always see discounts on this phone, but that's changing this Prime Day with a savings of $200 on the device. $800 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is now live, bringing thousands of products at discounted products. Electronics are in hot demand throughout the year, but this biannual shopping festival takes things up a notch with hundreds of dollars to save across a variety of product categories.

We've already come across some of our favorite phone deals this Prime Day, while there are a ton of earbuds up at ridiculously low prices, not to mention smart home products that could give your home a much-needed upgrade. But there's a separate category of phones that have only recently started to gain prominence — foldables.

In 2023, more than a handful of foldable smartphones are available in the US. One of the recent entries into the list is Motorola's Razr+, arguably one of the best clamshell foldables in the US today, even outclassing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Given that the Motorola clamshell is a recent launch, deals on the phone are nearly impossible to find. But this Prime Day deal now offers a smooth 10% discount on the price tag, back to the phone's cheapest price.

Why this Prime Day Motorola Razr+ deal is worth considering

We didn't deem it the best clamshell foldable for nothing. While longtime fans/users of the original Razr flip phone will instantly take to the form factor, Motorola has managed to cram in the hardware to back up the nostalgia factor. The specs sheet comprises a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED primary screen and a massive 3.6-inch OLED cover screen to back it up.

On the inside, the Razr+ features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core chip, which isn't the latest SoC on the block, but is enough to get the job done on a flagship. Considering the form factor and the minimal thickness of the Razr+, the camera tech is not great, a phenomenon common among most clamshell foldables. You will find 256GB of internal storage on the Razr+ and 8GB of RAM.

The Razr+ comes equipped with 12MP Dual Pixel PDAF and 13MP ultrawide cameras on the back, while the front screen has a decent 32MP QuadPixel camera for selfies. Its 3,800mAh battery can last you through the day, although the occasional heavy use may drain it.

If you're looking for a clamshell foldable that can fulfill all the tasks of a regular phone, plus a larger cover display, the Motorola Razr+ is as good as it gets right now. Of course, the Razr+ isn't the only smartphone on sale this Prime Day, with a ton of Samsung and Google Pixel phones also on offer throughout this 48-hour shopping extravaganza.