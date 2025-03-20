Summary Motorola's upcoming Razr+ 2025 has leaked in a woodgrain finish, adding a unique aesthetic option, though it's unclear if it's real wood or a texture.

The device maintains the overall design of its predecessor, with the only notable physical change being a single, larger speaker slit and potentially shinier side rails. Internal specs, including the 6.9-inch pOLED display and 4-inch cover display, are expected to remain the same.

The Razr+ 2025 will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and it will face increased competition from Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is rumored to have an edge-to-edge cover display

Motorola's upcoming Motorola Razr+ 2025, AKA the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in the EU, has already been spotted in green and Orion/Rio Red colorways, and if the past is any indication, the device should be available in at least two more colorways.

Thanks to a new leak, we now know what the device, which is expected to be released some time later this summer, might look like in its third color option.

Akin to the Moto Edge 50 Ultra's Nordic Wood colorway, Motorola might be giving its upcoming flip phone a wooden look and finish too. The new colorway was highlighted by credible leaker Evan Blass on X (Twitter). For reference, Blass leaked the Razr+ 2025's reported Rio Red colorway too.

The leaker shared a GIF highlighting the new colorway, which simultaneously also offers a comprehensive 360-degree look at the upcoming device. Judging by the GIF, it's uncertain whether the device's rear is coated with actual wood, like the Moto Edge 50 Ultra's Nordic Wood, or if it is simply a textured material intended to replicate the wooden look and feel. Regardless, it does give buyers the option to go for a unique look for their next flip phone.

Moto X Pure vibes

Source: @evleaks

The device looks identical to the one we've seen in previous render leaks, suggesting that the upcoming device will indeed feature no major design changes when compared to the 2024 Razr+. The only semi-notable change is the removal of two small speaker slits at the bottom of the device in favor of a single, larger one. Otherwise, from what we already know, the upcoming device will retain its predecessor's internal 6.9-inch pOLED display, paired with a 4-inch edge-to-edge cover display.

The device will likely run on the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite, potentially making it the first US-launced foldable device to be powered by the new Qualcomm chipset.

RAM and storage options are expected to remain unchanged at 256GB/12GB, with the same 4,000mAh battery that powered the Moto Razr+ 2024.

Motorola might finally face competition from Samsung in the flip phone landscape, with the latter ready to level the playing field with the Galaxy Z Flip 7's rumored edge-to-edge cover display.