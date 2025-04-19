Summary
- Official images and specifications of the Motorola Razr+ (2025) have leaked ahead of its launch next week.
- The flip-style foldable will include a larger primary screen, dust resistance, and some other minor upgrades onboard.
- Unfortunately, software support might be underwhelming on the Razr+ (2025), with only three years of major updates mentioned.
Motorola's flip-style foldables are set to be refreshed on April 24. We know a fair bit about what to expect from the premium Razr+ (2025), known as the Razr 60 Ultra in global markets. Like any other Android smartphone launch, renders of the phone were already out months in advance. One of the leaks also revealed a woodgrain version, bringing back memories of the classic Moto X. We're now coming across a fresh Razr+ (2025) leak, which reveals nearly everything about the device ahead of its official launch on Thursday.