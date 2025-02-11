Summary An elaborate leak has given us our first real look at the Motorola Razr+ (2025) and its overall design.

Motorola is expected to offer similar internal hardware on the upcoming foldable as the 2024 Razr+, with the key difference being the use of the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The Razr+ (2025) is expected to launch sooner than last year's model, though there's no official launch date available yet.

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) was easily among our favorite foldable smartphones of 2024 and continues to be the best flip foldable phone you can get today. But as we've known since November, a successor is in the works — presumably named the Razr+ (2025). Following up on reports that the 2025 iteration of the Razr+ would launch sooner than its predecessor, a new leak is giving us our best look yet at the upcoming flip foldable by Motorola.

The folks at Android Headlines have exclusively obtained and published a series of official-looking images of the 2025 Razr+ (codename Orion), giving us an excellent look at the foldable from most angles. A total of eight images are available for our perusal in a green colorway, which is hard to differentiate from the Spring Green shade of the Razr+ (2024).

We're not seeing much on the design front to suggest Motorola has made many changes. Although there's only one color of the smartphone shown here, it's possible that Motorola will continue to use the vegan leather finish on all Razr+ (2025) models.

Don't expect any big surprises in the hardware department