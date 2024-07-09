After years of languishing in the wilderness, Motorola returned to flagship form with last year’s Razr+, a foldable so good that we thought it bested Samsung’s. Now, on the eve of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launch, I’m tempted to say that Motorola’s done it again. Its 2024 take on the Razr+ iterates in all the right ways, delivering the biggest cover screen yet on a flip phone, redesigned cameras, and doubling down on its winning approach to fit and finishes. This phone looks great, feels great, and doesn’t cost a penny more than last year.

Editor's choice Motorola Razr+ (2024) 9 / 10 The Razr+ (2024) iterates in all the right places. The cover display is the biggest on any flip phone, the colors and finishes have been refined, and the new 2x telephoto lens is unexpectedly capable. Photography still lags a little behind similarly priced slab phones, and Motorola needs to get its head around proper software support. Otherwise, the Razr+ offers everything you'd want from a flip phone. Pros Bigger and brighter cover display

Smooth performance

Flexible and customizable software

Telephoto lens impresses Cons Long-term software support not up to scratch

Cameras still lag behind 'traditional' smartphones $1000 at Best Buy

Price and availability

All-in for a grand

The Razr+ (2024) is available to pre-order in the US from July 10, with an official release on July 24. You can pick it up from AT&T, T-Mobile, Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's website.

It’s priced at $1,000, the same price as last year’s model - no price hike here. In fact, the 2023 edition of the phone rarely sold for that much, frequently dropping to $700 on discounts, so keep an eye out for similar savings on this year’s edition. Conveniently, that $1,000 sticker price even includes a free case — color-matched to the phone — with a lanyard to attach it, so unless you want something a bit tougher, you shouldn’t need to splash out on a Razr+ case.

Specifications SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Display type pOLED Display dimensions 6.9-inch, 165Hz refresh rate; 4-inch external screen, 165Hz refresh rate Display resolution Folding screen: FHD+ (2640 x 1080) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless charging Charge options Wired, Wireless Ports USB-C (USB 2.0) SIM support eSIM, Physical SIM Operating System Android 14 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP f/1.7 with OIS; 50MP f/2.0 telephoto with 2x optical zoom Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E/7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm (Open); 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm (Closed) Weight 189g IP Rating IPX8 Price $1,000 Expand

Design and displays

Cover up

Motorola hasn’t reinvented the Razr here, but it’s made one key upgrade year-on-year: last year’s 3.6-inch cover display has now been expanded to 4 inches, running almost edge to edge when the phone is folded shut.

Close

That means the phone looks better than ever, but there are practical boons, too: a little more space to type messages, play games, and control widgets. Some experiences still feel a little cramped — much as I wish it worked, it’s almost impossible to use Google Maps on a screen this size — but this is already a clear upgrade and a much larger screen than Samsung squeezes into its flip phones.

That cover display is an LTPO OLED, and technically, it's faster than before at a 165Hz refresh rate, so it feels silky smooth. You’ll find the same refresh rate on the 6.9-inch internal screen — the same size as last time around —and both displays have also been boosted in brightness. The inner screen now peaks at 3,000 nits, the outer at 2,400, both of which are enough to guarantee usability in almost any light conditions.

The hinge has been tweaked a little again, making sure that it feels rigid and sturdy, especially when fully opened. Last year’s phones had a little wobble to them, which is all but gone now. The folding screen’s crease is about as visible as it used to be, which is to say, not very, unless you go looking for it.

Motorola has kept the curved corners of the 2023 phone, in contrast to the Z Flip’s blocky body, a design that I much prefer. It helps the Razr feel small despite its big display and keeps it comfortable in the hand.