Motorola Razr+ (2024) $500 $1000 Save $500 The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an impressive flip foldable, featuring high-end internals. The 2024 variant features a larger cover screen, a beefier battery, and improved cameras. For these reasons and more, it's the best foldable phone you can buy right now. Best of all, it's now 50% off for a limited time as it drops to its lowest price yet. $500 at Amazon

While Motorola may not be the most popular brand on the market, but it gets everything right with the Razr+ 2024. The phone features a sleek design, powerful internals and good hardware. If you've been thinking about buying a foldable phone, this is the one to get, and is currently one of the best foldables that you can buy right now. For a limited time, you can save $500 off the original retail price of $1,000, bringing it down to its lowest price yet at just $500.

What's great about the Moto Razr+ 2024?

Close

The Moto Razr+ 2024 looks so good, and really brings that sleek and alluring look that you want with a foldable phone. And it's also quite powerful as well, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

When it comes to the displays, you get a 6.9-inch pOLED screen and a 4-inch external cover screen, both of which support a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Motorola also packs some good cameras here too, with a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens as well.

You can also expect all day use thanks to the 4,000mAh battery, and 45W wired charging ensures that you can charge up quickly if you manage to drain the battery. Wireless charging is also present, with support for up to 15W.

As far as the things that we really loved with this phone in our review, we loved that it had a brighter and larger cover display. We also loved that Motorola upped the performance from the previous model. The software was also quite good as well, being quite flexible and easy to customize.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this phone, as it offers the best experience when it comes to a flip-foldable phone. And at this price, it really does become a no-brainer if you're looking for something new. So get this deal while you can before it's gone.