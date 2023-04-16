The new-age, foldable Motorola Razr is nowhere near as popular as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. In fact, it's not even as new-age as it could be in the United States since it skipped out on the 2022 revamp. The Lenovo-owned manufacturer has confirmed it's working on yet another Razr refresh for this year with subsequent reporting suggesting that Motorola could be plussing it up, at least in the marketing department. It didn't quite make sense that there would be a Razr+ without a plain ol' Razr (Razr-?), but luckily for us, we've got new intelligence that makes it make sense.

Steve Hemmerstoffer's OnLeaks and MySmartPrice are out with some renders of what may ultimately be the Razr proper this year — though they do push the term "Razr Lite" heavily.

Immediately apparent next to two cameras is the cover display. That screen appears to be smaller than even the one on the 2020 Razr, indicating that there could be a considerable gulf between this and the Razr+ in terms of pricing. The renders are supposedly based on low-quality images of a prototype device. We've yet to see any high-confidence visuals on the Razr+.

We reported back in October that Motorola was working on two Razr devices for this year bearing the codenames Juno and Venus. Unlike Samsung and Vivo however, Motorola seems to stubbornly invested into the clamshell form factor with no signs of a book-type foldable having ever been in the works.

The manufacturer confirmed in November that 2022's Razr wouldn't make it to the US — with its radical pivot away from the 2020 model's ethos, it could have more readily challenged Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4.

That opportunity, however, is dead, and so we're left wondering if we'll see either, both, or none of these Razr phones this year. Appetite for foldable phones among American consumers is expected to grow exponentially this year. It'd be a shame if Moto missed out yet again.