Summary Motorola is set to release announced foldable phones on June 25.

The new visual teaser hints that there are going to be two different models.

There could be several different color options upon release.

We're already halfway through 2024, and we've yet to see new foldable phones introduced in the US. Luckily, Motorola is ready to bring the heat this summer with its latest flip foldables that are set to arrive on June 25. Of course, Motorola isn't exactly known for offering the most exciting devices on the market, but the Razr line is the exception, and we anticipate that the brand is going to make a huge splash this year.

The Razr and Razr+ were some of our favorite smartphones released over the past year, and they even managed to end up on our list as some of the best foldable phones you can buy. So, as you can imagine, we're a little excited to see what Motorola has planned for its next devices. With that said, the brand did drop some hints on its social channels, giving us a glimpse of what to expect with a fresh post on X and YouTube.

Two flips with lots of colors

Despite the 10-second visual being super-short, we do get a small glimpse of the phones that are set to arrive next week.

From what we can see, there are going to be two phones, just like last year, with one most likely being a flagship and another being a more affordable option.

When compared side-by-side, it looks like one of the devices in the clip has a larger camera bump, and we're also getting some subtle design differences when it comes to the materials used around the Motorola logo. In the parting shot, we get to see several phones all stacked up in a bunch, and it looks like we may be getting a variety of different colors.

Looking closer at this final shot, and this could be a coincidence, but we can see that there is a slight separation within the group of phones, with three on top, and four on the bottom. This could lend credence to an earlier report that shared we'd be getting three colors for the Razr+ and four for the Razr. Regardless of what we get, from what we can see here, the colors look playful and there should be something for everyone at the launch.

Finally, Motorola's slogan for this release is "Flip the Script," which we hope indicates that it's bringing something revolutionary to the tablet instead of just trying to be clever. While the brand had some great offerings last time around, the devices were quickly forgotten with the release of Samsung's foldables.

Luckily, we already have an idea of what to expect thanks to some earlier leaks surrounding the phones. From what we've seen so far, Motorola will deliver two different flip foldables with both of the devices offering full front cover displays. When it comes to the processor, at least one of the devices will use Qualcomm's latest SoC, and will also have a larger battery.

Not only that, but we could also see some improvements when it comes to RAM and storage options too. Perhaps the most exciting is that the top-end Razr+ will see camera improvements as well, with dual 50MP camera sensors in tow. And best of all, prices should remain the same as the previous models if rumors are to be believed, with the Razr+ starting at $999, and the Razr coming in with a price of $699.

As you can tell, there's a lot to be excited about here. And while Motorola's offerings are certainly going to bring some welcome devices to the market, there's also rival Samsung to think about. The brand is also set to announce some foldables soon, with an Unpacked event scheduled to take place on July 10. Regardless, it's a good time to be in the market for a new smartphone, as exciting times are just up ahead.