Smartphones might feel a little boring these days, but there's one product category where you'll never hear that word mentioned: foldables. While Samsung continues to dominate the space, non-US competitors like Oppo have made some serious advancements in hardware, all while rumors of Google and OnePlus diving into the scene continue to swirl. Then there's Motorola, a company that managed to launch three foldables over the last few years, but without the success to prove it. That could change, though, as the brand moves to fulfill a fan-favorite feature request.

Evan Blass posted three photos of an unannounced Motorola folding phone on Twitter, presumably the next entry in the Razr series. Once again, this is a clamshell-shaped foldable, continuing on the generic design last seen on the third-gen Razr and completely lacking the iconic look and feel of the 2000s megahit. What it's missing in an eye-catching aesthetic, however, it more than makes up for with a massive front display.

2 Images

Close

Unlike most clamshell phones, Motorola looks to be extending the exterior display across most of the device. That means the company has to account for not one, not two, but three, screen cut-outs, in order to make space for both camera sensors and the flash. For that trade-off, however, you'll be able to view full notifications without having to flip open your phone.

You may be able to open full apps with access to a custom home screen; one image even shows an app drawer icon, potentially giving you full command over anything installed on your device. We'd have to wait for a better look at Motorola's software to know exactly what this display can and can't do, but it looks like a big upgrade over the relatively dinky 2.7" panel on the last-gen model.

Motorola leaned into flagship specs with last year's third-gen Razr, something we'd love to see continue with its successor. That said, despite a launch in China and Europe, the phone never landed on US shores, and at this point, a North American launch seems increasingly unlikely. With any luck, the same won't be true when this model finally drops onto store shelves.