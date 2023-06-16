Source: Motorola Moto Razr+ (2023) $180 $1000 Save $820 Motorola's first Razr phone in years comes back with an edge, offering a new flip and fold design that can be used without even opening it up. AT&T is offering the new Razr+ at an incredible price right now of just $5/month when you sign up or upgrade on an eligible unlimited plan — no trade-in required! $5 a month at AT&T $900 at Best Buy $1000 at T-Mobile

After three long years of being MIA, the new Motorola Razr and Razr+ were finally revealed to the public this month. Taking aim at the foldable market, Motorola's new clamshell smartphones have a lot to offer — impressive specs, a unique design, and two beautiful displays that deliver unprecedented versatility. Only the fancier Razr+ is available right now, and it comes in at an expected(ly steep) $1000, but if you're hoping to get your hands on this sleek little smartphone without paying an arm and a leg, AT&T has an amazing preorder offer that slices the price down to almost nothing.

Why AT&T's Moto Razr+ deal is worth a look

AT&T is offering the flagship model of Motorola's new smartphone, the Razr+, for a mere $5 a month as a preorder offer. The best part is that you don't even need to trade in a device to get the discount. All you'll need to do is sign up for an unlimited wireless plan and pay a $35 activation fee, which is a ridiculously low price of entry to get your hands on the first Razr smartphone to release in over three years — well, at least in North America.

In terms of hardware, the new Razr+ offers an impressive set of silicone under the hood. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, it's fitted with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM to deliver a smooth and responsive experience. Samsung's Galaxy S23 might be a little more recent with the Samsung's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the 8+ Gen 1 still works quite well switching between the inner and outer screens of the Razr+.

However, the new Razr+ clamshell design helps it stand out against the likes of Samsung and Google, delivering one of the most compact yet powerful phones in some time. Folded down, it features a sleek 3.6-inch 144Hz pOLED screen which can be used for streaming, gaming, and anything else you can think of — since unlike Samsung, you can open up any app you'd like on the cover, not just some piddly widgets. Open it up, though, and you'll have access to a beautiful 6.9-inch FHD+ 165Hz pOLED display. The versatility it offers is second to none, with the power to match most standard smartphones while offering a unique twist on the foldable phone design.

AT&T's offer is hard to beat, and in terms of pre-order deals out there is one of the best you'll find right now. That said, there's also a couple pretty sweet preorder offers at T-Mobile on Motorola's new foldable as well. Along with giving away a free Razr+ when you sign up for one of their Go5G or Magenta MAX plans, you can also get up to $1,000 credit to put towards it with qualifying trade-ins. Both carriers can help you get your hands on the new Razr+ for a great price, it's only a matter of deciding which service you feel is best for you.