Summary Motorola has started rolling out its Android 14 update for Razr and Razr+ devices.

The update includes new features and also the May 2024 security patch.

In addition, the Razr+ gets enhanced features specific to the device, like AOD.

Motorola isn't exactly known for its timely updates, and has regularly dropped the ball when it comes to software support for its devices. And while impressive hardware can grab a buyer's attention at the moment, software is what really keeps the show running once the shine of the device has worn off.

Of course, Android 15 is just around the corner, set to make its debut in the latter part of this year, but it appears that Motorola is giving its older phones a welcome refresh, as it has reportedly started rolling out its Android 14 update for its previous Razr and Razr+ devices.

The news was first reported by various folks on Reddit, which was then picked up by 9to5Google. As far as the details go, the latest update brings Android 14 to older Razr handsets, along with the May 2024 security patch. Those that own the Razr+ will be happy to know that there are additional perks with this update, like enhanced features for the external cover screen like support for Always On Display (AOD).

Now, before you go rush to update your phone, it appears that this isn't a wide roll-out and is most likely happening in phases. While some are reporting that the update is available, others are sharing that they aren't seeing it at all. Naturally, this is just going to be a brief waiting game, as the update will eventually make its way to all supported devices.

So if you're in the United States, keep a look-out for the new update, as it could be heading your way very soon. Those outside the US may have to be a bit more patient, as there haven't been any signs of the update rolling out. 9to5Google reports that there is a support page for the update that is now available on the Motorola website, but that the update hasn't roll out quite yet.

Of course, while all of this is quite exciting, as mentioned before, Android 15 is just on the horizon, so one has to wonder when and if the Razr and Razr+ will get this update. Let us know in the comments if you've recieved the update.