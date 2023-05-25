Despite launching phones with impressive specs, Motorola's flagship handsets have consistently failed to wow the masses. It is the same story with the company's foldable Razr lineup, which in spite of using an iconic design, has not clicked with consumers. For 2023, the company plans to expand its foldable lineup with two new models, including an Ultra variant with a significantly larger cover screen. The Lenovo-owned company is scheduled to announce its 2023 foldable lineup less than a week from now, on June 1. Spoiling the party, a new leak has detailed the flagship Razr 40 Ultra's specs and pricing.

True to its name, the Razr 40 Ultra will pack some impressive internals. The main highlight should be the 6.9-inch FHD+ folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Other foldable smartphones ship with a 120Hz display, so the Moto's folding screen should be even smoother with its higher refresh rate. As for the outer display, it will seemingly measure 3.6 inches with a resolution of 1066 x 1056 pixels. This should provide enough room to run most apps without issues, though bringing up the on-screen keyboard could cause scaling problems.

Internally, the WinFuture report claims the Razr 40 Ultra will sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of storage. Motorola plans to use a 12MP f/1.5 shooter with 1.4um pixels and OIS. A 13MP ultrawide snapper with f/2.2 aperture could be paired with this. A 32MP f/2.4 camera will sit right below the cover display for selfies.

Other rumored specs include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C with USB 3.0 support, and a 3800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In Germany, Motorola apparently plans to offer the Razr 40 Ultra in Viva Magenta, Infinity Black, and Glacier Blue colors, with the price ranging between 1169 and 1199 euros. In the shared renders, the Razr 40 Ultra looks smoking hot in the magenta and blue colors.

As if this leak was not enough, @evleaks posted a 44-second ad of the Razr 40 Ultra, which shows off the phone from all possible angles.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other upcoming bar-style foldables might pack more powerful specs and provide a better experience than the Razr 40 Ultra. But if these leaks are anything to go by, the Razr 40 Ultra will probably look the hottest of them all.