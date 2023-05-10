Motorola's details for two upcoming Razr foldables scheduled for launch this year have leaked on more than one occasion. As is customary with most new Android smartphones, both foldables have gone through the CAD rendering process, revealing practically everything about their design. Now that we're nearing the release of the Lenovo-owned brand's latest foldables, the cheaper of the two — reportedly named the Razr 40 — has made an appearance in a series of official marketing images, practically putting an end to any mystery about the smartphone's external attributes.

The images you see below were first published by MySmartPrice, who reportedly obtained them from an unnamed source. They do look pretty authentic, especially the lifestyle imagery accompanying some of the more basic device pictures we expect to see prominently displayed across the company's social media channels following its release.

Past reporting has hinted at the budget foldable being called the Razr Lite, but subsequent revelations have stuck on to the Razr 40 branding for the device. Meanwhile, the more premium Razr model could be known as the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 will be available in three vegan leather options — olive green, purple, and cream, as per MySmartPrice. It's currently unclear whether these are add-ons or default color variants of the Razr 40.

The standard set of volume/power keys is present here, as is the USB-C port and a speaker grill next to it. Motorola hasn't announced a launch event yet, but prominent leaker Evan Blass has previously indicated that the manufacturer could unveil the two Razr 40 series foldables on June 1.

One of the key differences between the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra, apart from the price tag, is the smaller cover screen. Speaking of which, the Ultra model could feature the largest cover display of any flip phone, at 3.5 inches, according to a company executive, while we've also received insight on how this additional display real estate could be adequately utilized.

Motorola decided not to launch last year's Razr for US customers, and fans would hope that changes this year. Considering the imminent arrival of the Google Pixel Fold, followed by Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 in a couple of months from now, the foldable market segment is well and truly set to take off across North America this year.