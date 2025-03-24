Summary Motorola is preparing new foldable Razr models for 2025, including the Razr+ and the more affordable Razr.

It's no longer a secret that Motorola is working on new models of its Razr foldable phones for 2025. We first saw a major leak showing full renders of the Moto Razr+ (2025), with images of the phone in woodgrain, green, and Orion/Rio Red finishes. New leaks have now revealed the specs of the Razr+ (2025) and also shown off the more affordable sibling, the Motorola Razr (2025), in full detail.

While we've already seen that the Razr+ won't feature a drastically different design compared to the current Razr+ (2024), it looks like Motorola is beefing up the internal hardware. The phone was spotted on China's TENAA database (via Android Authority), which revealed specs of the upcoming flagship flip-style foldable.

According to the listing, the Razr+ (2025) — which will reportedly launch globally as the Moto Razr 60 Ultra — will feature a 4,500 mAh battery, a big jump from the 4,000 mAh in the Razr 40 Ultra . Additionally, leaker Anvin on X claims it will support 68W fast wired charging, another major upgrade over the current 45W.

Aside from the bigger battery, the Razr+ (2025) is expected to retain the same 6.9-inch inner foldable display and 4-inch pOLED cover display as the previous generation. It will also include dual 50MP rear cameras and a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Powering it will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 18GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

The Motorola Razr (2025) will have a smaller display compared to its predecessor

But it's getting a boost in battery capacity