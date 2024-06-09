Motorola finally made noise with the Razr in 2023, launching a strikingly affordable clamshell smartphone that even our reviewers described as “better than it should be.” While Samsung remains the gold standard for clamshell smartphones with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on the market and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on the way, Motorola has quietly found its footing for foldables.

Subsequently, we’re champing (chomping? No, definitely champing) at the bit to get our hands on the Motorola Razr for 2024. The device is set for launch later this summer, with an announcement coming imminently from Motorola about a potential release date. So, what do we know based on all the leaks, rumors, and speculation? Let’s fold up a chair and check it out.

Motorola Razr (2024): Design and specs

Close

Plenty of Motorola Razr (2024) leaks have shown almost exactly what the device will look like and even provided some specs to whet our appetites. These leaks are typically quite accurate, so we have little reason to believe they would be anything but mostly truthful.

It appears Motorola is fully embracing the front display, with a reported 3.6-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch primary display. Perhaps most importantly, both the Razr and Razr+ will feature a cover screen, unlike the standard Razr (2023) which had a small 1.5-inch display with limited functionality. We don't expect screen resolutions to change, though it does sound like the device is getting improved water protection, raising the bar up to IPX8.

There are some slight design differences between the Razr and Razr+, though, like the display stopping just before the hinge instead of right at the hinge. But the good news here is that those trying to save a bit of money will still get access to that coveted front display. Otherwise, these look pretty similar to last year's Razr+ — and that's not such a bad thing.

We're expecting this year's Moto Razr+ to use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor — a big jump up from last year's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, though not quite as powerful as the mainline Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — while the cheaper Motorola Razr (2024) will reportedly have the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset. That's a notable departure from its predecessor's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. On top of that, Razr users could get a big storage and RAM upgrade, with some leaks noting that it could be 50% faster and offer twice as much storage. Expect a 4,000mAh battery in the Plus model, while the cheaper version sticks at 4,200mAh.

If you're trying to pick between colors, expect the Razr+ to come in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Hot Pink. The cheaper model is rumored to come in orange, gold, and black.

Motorola Razr (2024): Software

Because the Motorola Razr (2024) should be released this summer, it will launch with Android 14. As is standard for smartphone manufacturers, it will come with its own special skin, Motorola's brand-new Hello UI. Beyond that, it’ll have some fun AI photo and video-capturing features and AI-powered editing tools.

We don’t expect Motorola to improve its software update offering along with the industry, either. The Motorola Razr (2024) will likely come with three Android updates and four security patches, far less than Google and Samsung’s offering of seven. It's also worth keeping in mind that, as of June 2024, Motorola has yet to push an Android 14 update to last year's Razrs, which certainly has us raising an eyebrow at whether you can trust any of the company's devices to get timely updates.

Motorola Razr (2024): Cameras

This year's Razr+ is expected to get a 50MP primary lens paired with a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, though as with all clamshell phones, you shouldn't expect Pixel-worthy photos out of these. Meanwhile, the cheaper Razr's camera array is entirely unchanged from its predecessor, sporting a 50MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera, as well as the front camera coming in at 32MP. Either way, these likely aren't the devices to buy if you're after a camera above all else.

The official price of the Motorola Razr (2024) and the Motorola Razr+ (2024) have not been announced, but rumors and leaks have pointed to no change on the horizon. The Razr (2024) will likely cost $699 and the Razr+ will likely cost $999. Considering the price tag on the Motorola Razr (2023) was such an enticing option, we’re quite happy to see that Motorola is keeping the trend to lure those budget-strapped individuals to the foldable future.

As for a release date, the most reliable leaks have pointed to a June launch, which would match last year's lineup practically perfectly.

Two more foldables are on the way

I've had the pleasure of using the Motorola Razr (2023), my first-ever foldable smartphone, and I must say that my anticipation is through the roof for this upcoming launch. The clamshell smartphone's previous iteration showed that Motorola is finally hitting its stride, and this new model could make some serious improvements, especially considering the larger cover display is becoming standard for all devices.

Suffice it to say, our eyes will be peeled for more information about the Motorola Razr+ and Razr (2024) and you can expect frequent updates soon about the foldable phone's future.