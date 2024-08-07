The latest affordable foldable Motorola Razr (2024) The new Razr (2024) improves on its predecessor in every way. While the camera is still as lackluster as before, there are some minor improvements. The Razr also provides better performance and an even greater display on both the inside and outside. It’s still relatively cheap, making it a great foldable for those looking for a versatile and compact form factor. Pros It's more affordable than ever Excellent quality-of-life improvements compared to predecessor Great battery life Cons The camera is still not great Slow and unreliable updates Not the most powerful Flip phone $700 at Amazon

Buy it on a budget Motorola Razr (2023) $400 $700 Save $300 If you're new to foldables, or want to explore the world of modern flip phones, the Moto Razr (2023) is one of the best phones on a budget. It offers a solid battery life, a decent camera experience, and decent performance when it comes to using your favorite apps. Pros Stylish and modern looks Beautiful and bright display Impressive battery life Cons Limited, small cover screen The camera isn't the best Apps often close in background $400 at Amazon



Motorola has been in the foldable smartphone business for some time, and the company makes some of the best and most iconic flip phones, even after it decided to change the design to a more standard look across its lineup. The flagship Razr+ (2024) offers everything most users would want, and the Razr (2024) offers phenomenal value for those looking for a more affordable option.

Here, we compare Motorola's latest and last year’s foldable flip phones side-by-side to see how they changed and improved over the course of a year. We’ll cover the essentials and explain why you might want to go with the new Razr (2024) and who should still buy the Razr (2023).

Price, specs, and availability

The Moto Razr (2024) is available at most retailers and carriers, as well as directly through Motorola. The device comes in a single configuration, set with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and retails for the same price as last year’s model, $700. It’s available in three colors, including Spritz Orange, Beach Sand, and Koala Gray.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is available from all carriers except Verizon, also for $700. It’s worth noting that various companies offer incentives and discounts on top as they try to get rid of their stock, so you might be able to find it for up to $200 off during big events.

The Razr (2023) is also available from most other MVNOs and retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and directly through Motorola. As for different models, it has a single configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it’s available in four colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom.



Motorola Razr (2024) Motorola Razr (2023) SoC MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 128GB UFS 2.2 Battery 4,200mAh 4,200mAh Ports USB-C (USB 2.0) USB-C Operating System Android 14 Android 13 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7 μm) | 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Dimensions 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm (open); 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm (closed) Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm Weight 188g 188.6g IP Rating IPX8 IP52 Colors Koala Grey, Beach Sand, Spritz Orange Sage Green; Vanilla Cream; Summer Lilac; Cherry Blossom

Read our review Motorola Razr (2023) review: Better than it should be It's not the flashiest or most powerful, but this clamshell foldable is great for the space

Design

One big difference

Close

Both the old and the new Moto Razr sport similar designs, with one big change on the outside. The latest model measures 171.3 x 74 x 7.3mm, while the Razr (2023) measures 170.8 x 74 x 7.4mm when unfolded. The New Razr is 0.5mm taller and 0.1mm thinner than its predecessor, and weighs roughly the same. The difference is even smaller when the devices are folded, making the shape nearly identical.

The Razr (2024) has a plastic front on the panel that unfolds, a Gorilla Glass Victus glass, and eco-leather material on the back, as well as an aluminum frame and stainless steel hinge mechanism. The older Razr had the same front, but it also had a plastic back, an aluminum frame, and a stainless steel frame. The new Razr feels better and more premium, and if you use it without a case, the differences are immediately noticeable.

Close

There are a few major differences between the two devices. First and foremost, the Razr (2024) sports a much larger 3.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This screen is a similar panel to the more expensive Razr+ (2024) device, though just a little smaller, making the more affordable model even more appealing.

The previous generation wasn’t as lucky, and it was equipped with a small 1.5-inch AMOLED panel. It's large enough to see notifications, calls, and a few other widgets, but it’s not nearly as versatile and powerful as the 2024 model's, which can open apps straight from the homescreen and app drawer.

The new model also features improved water protection, with an IPX8 water-resistant certificate. This provides some peace of mind, knowing that the phone should survive spills, when you get caught in the rain, or if you accidentally get splashed by water near a beach or a pool. The previous Razr only had an IP52 certificate, which made it resistant to splashes and condensation, but it was rated for larger particles of dust, which the new model isn't.