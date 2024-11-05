Foldables aren't only about a style choice. The Motorola Razr 2024 speaks more than its budget price point. It has a decent 4,200-mAh battery, a larger 3.6-inch cover display, and flexible charging options. The phone can punch above its weight compared to last year's Razr lineup. Still, you may want to activate some settings to get the most out of your Motorola Razr 2024. It's a game changer for navigating between apps without going through many confusing menus. Our tips and tricks demonstrate how to unlock the ultimate Motorola Razr 2024 experience.

11 Enable the slide on power button

You can assign a gesture with the slide on power button command on the Motorola Razr 2024. You can zoom in on apps, open quick settings, and check your notifications. It's a nifty trick if you don't want to use your touch screen for everything. The slide on power button command has a sensitivity slider that you can raise or lower depending on your preferences. Here's how to activate this feature:

Go to Settings > Gestures. Tap Slide on power button. Toggle on Use slide on power button. Close Select Show quick settings and notifications or Zooming. Move the Slide sensitivity to the left or right to decrease or increase it.

10 Change your Motorola Razr 2024 control panel style

If you aren't impressed with how you accessed quick settings before, you can exchange it for a new one by selecting the modern style setting. The modern style changes how you open quick settings and notifications. Previously, these options were combined by swiping down from the top of the phone screen. Now, you can split them up by swiping the upper-left and upper-right corners. It's a neat option when you need a break from notifications but want to access the phone's core functions. Here's how to change it:

Go to Settings > Home & lock screen. Tap Control center or Control centre (UK). Select Modern style. Close

9 Remove the digital assistant from the power menu

When you press the power button, you may want to access the power menu instead of the digital assistant, especially if you need to trigger a quick restart to troubleshoot unresponsive apps. You can change the behavior of what happens when you press and hold the Motorola Razr 2024's power button. To swap out the digital assistant, perform the following:

Open Settings > Gestures. Tap Press & hold power button. Select Power menu. Close

8 Use a sleep display and turn on AOD

You can add a sleep display to your lock screen to see the time, notifications, and media player controls (if in use) while the phone is inactive. The sleep display is part of the phone's sleep mode settings. You can customize the sleep display to show your Always On Display (AOD). To set up a sleep display and AOD, do the following:

Open Settings > Home & lock screen. Tap Lock screen. Close Tap Sleep display and toggle it on. Toggle on Always On display. Toggle on Tap to show, Nudge to show, or Approach to show to control how you open an interactive sleep display. Close

7 Customize your Motorola Razr 2024 cover display

The Motorola Razr 2024 is a great entry point for foldables. It's inexpensive compared to a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It doesn't pack as many features, but the foundation of the cover display is still here in the Motorola Razr 2024. You can customize your cover display with apps while changing the panels and the appearance. Since you'll spend considerable time looking at the cover display, you will want to make changes. Here's what you can do.

Set up your cover screen apps

Open the Apps panel. Tap the Pencil icon. Close Select the apps you want to show on the cover screen. Tap and hold to rearrange the app locations.

Add apps to the cover home screen:

Tap and hold the home screen while on the cover display. Tap Home screen. Select an empty box to add an app. Close Tap Save. Close

Enable and customize the desk display

Open Settings > External display. Tap Desk display. Close Tap Tent or Stand. Toggle on Show info in tent/stand mode. Tap or toggle on options in What to show. For example, you can add pictures, texts, clocks, and notification icons. Close

Add panels to the cover screen

Open Settings > External display. Tap Panels. Toggle on the panels you want to display. You can drag panels to rearrange the order. Close

6 Set up quick camera and flashlight access

You can use handy gestures to open the Motorola Camera app or flashlight. For the flashlight, you can do a double karate chop with your phone to turn on and off the flashlight. This is especially useful when you're in a dark room and need a flashlight. For quick camera access, you can twist your wrist while holding the phone to open the app. Both gestures work whether the Motorola Razr 2024 flip is opened or closed.

Set up and customize Quick Capture

Open Settings > Gestures. Tap Quick Capture. Toggle on Use Quick capture. Close Tap the Gear icon in the lower-left corner. Choose which camera to open when you twist: Auto, Rear, or Front. Close

You can activate your Camera app in two ways on the Motorola Razr 2024. Double press the Power button to open it or use the gesture above.

Set up and customize fast flashlight or fast torch

Open Settings > Gestures. Tap Fast flashlight or Fast torch (UK models). Toggle on Fast flashlight or Fast torch. Close Tap the Gear icon in the lower-left corner. Choose to toggle on or off Vibration. Close

5 Flip the Motorola Razr 2024 to activate Do Not Disturb

One great feature of owning a foldable is to simulate what old phones were like in the early 2000s. You can hang up by flipping your phone closed. You can do something similar but in Do Not Disturb mode. Do Not Disturb mode stops notifications from calls, text messages, and other apps. It's easy to signal that you're busy and want to pause incoming notifications. Here's how: