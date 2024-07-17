Motorola Razr+ (2024) $850 $1000 Save $150 The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is our favorite foldable, and it's easy to see why. The cover screen is larger, smoother, and brighter than ever, and the rest of the phone has benefitted from some significant upgrades. The Razr+ has made phones fun again. $850 at Amazon

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is shaping up to be one of the best foldable phones of the year and easily one of our favorites. This year, there are some solid upgrades, from an upgraded Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor to an even larger, brighter cover screen.

The phone isn't out yet; preorders are set to arrive starting July 24th, but that hasn't stopped it from participating in this year's Prime Day festivities, with a 15% discount available to Prime members who preorder during the event. A big discount on unreleased devices is unprecedented, so this isn't a deal to miss.

What's great about the Motorola Razr+ (2024)?

Close

We already loved the Razr+ from last year, so the new one didn't need to do much to impress us, but that didn't stop Motorola from making meaningful changes. The hinge is infinitely better, with a tighter, smoother range of motion that can hold more positions than the last model. In addition to being brighter, reaching 165Hz, and being larger than before, the cover screen has lost the almost mirror-finish the 2023 Razr+ had, making it much easier to use outdoors.

Motorola has put some effort into the cameras this year, dropping the ultrawide camera for a 2x telephoto. Both rear cameras are 50MP sensors, up from 12MP last year, and while we haven't had time to put them fully through their paces yet, early impressions seem promising.

The processor has jumped from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to the 8s Gen 3. Combine that with faster storage, UFS 4.0 instead of UFS 3.1, and a larger 4,000mAh battery, and we have a true flagship flip phone from Motorola.

Of course, there is an elephant in the room. While the Razr+ (2024) is promised three Android updates and four years of bi-monthly security patches, there's a difference between if and when. The Razr+ (2023) only started getting Android 14 after the 2024 model was announced, and we aren't far from Android 15 releasing with the Pixel 9.

You can get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) for 15% off for Prime Day, taking it down to $850 instead of $1,000

One more thing

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $600 $1000 Save $400 The 2023 Motorola Razr+ was one of our favorite foldables last year and earned that accolade. It's a fun phone in a sea of dull slabs, but its beauty goes more than skin deep, with excellent Motorola software features, even if we do with it would be updated more often. $600 at Amazon

Speaking of the 2023 Motorola Razr+, it's also seeing a solid discount for Prime Day. Even though it's been replaced, its MSRP is still listed as $1,000. However, Prime Day sees it reduced to $600, saving you 40%. That's an excellent price for one of our favorite phones from last year, and if the new phone is still too pricy for you at $850, this could be the perfect middle ground.

There are plenty of bargains this Prime Day, so we've gathered our favorite phone deals here.