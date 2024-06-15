Summary The 2024 Razr and Razr+ will launch in China on June 25, with a global launch reportedly scheduled for early July.

Leaks suggest the Razr+ 2024 will have a larger 4-inch cover display and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, along with potential RAM and storage upgrades.

The premium Razr+ model is also expected to have a bigger 4,000mAh battery pack and beefed-up rear cameras.

The 2023 Motorola Razr+ and Razr were announced on the first day of June last year, so it was safe to assume that a similar launch timeframe was on the cards for the 2024 iteration of the flip-style foldables. But with half of June already concluded, we had no info on when the two 2024 Razr foldables will break cover. That mystery can be solved now, partially, with Motorola China announcing a launch date for the 2024 Razr and the Razr+.

In a teaser post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Motorola/Lenovo confirmed that the 2024 Razr and the Razr+ will go official on June 25 in the region (via Android Central). Similar to the 2023 models, the company will brand the Plus model as the Razr 50 Ultra in global markets, while the entry-level variant will be known as the Razr 50. We suspect both Razr models will be available in the region shortly after the announcement on the 25th.

As for the global/US launch of the new Motorola foldables, a Smartprix report from earlier this week pitched an early July arrival date. However, the website didn't reveal a specific date for the smartphones' arrival stateside. It's also unclear if Motorola will make both foldables available at the same time for US customers or launch the Razr+ 2024 first, followed by the cheaper alternative a few months later, which is what happened last year.

Some key display upgrades could be on the cards

Leaked renders of the 2024 Razr and Razr+

Motorola could be eager to shake things up with its duo of foldables. Rumors suggest a larger 3.6-inch cover screen for the Razr 2024, up from the 1.5-inch panel sporting the Razr 2023. In the meantime, the Razr+ 2024 will see its 3.6-inch cover display being upgraded to a 4-inch unit, thus offering enough separation between Motorola's budget and premium flip foldables.

Other upgrades have also been rumored, such as the presence of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip on the Razr+ 2024 and a potential RAM and storage upgrade as well. This variant should come with a slightly larger 4,000mAh battery, while the cheaper Razr 2024 is expected to offer the same 4,200mAh battery pack as its predecessor. Meanwhile, customers are also expected to get an upgraded 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x telephoto unit, coupled with a 32MP front-facing camera, on the premium Razr foldable this year.