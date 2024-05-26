Summary Motorola is expected to launch the Razr 2024 soon, featuring a 3.6-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch primary display.

The smartphone has appeared in a Chinese device certification database, giving us a closer look at its design, and confirming some of its hardware attributes.

Motorola will also launch the more expensive Razr+ 2024 flagship alongside the cheaper Razr model next month.

Motorola launched the Razr and Razr+ 2023 in June last year, which means we're not too far away from their 2024 successors' arrival. Leaks over the past few weeks have revealed some interesting tidbits about the Razr+ 2024/Razr 50 Ultra and its cheaper sibling, the Razr 2024/Razr 50. The latter has now made its way to a certification website, giving us a good look at the smartphone from all angles in real-life images.

These pictures were dug up by ITHome from China's TENAA certification database (via Android Authority), where devices generally appear prior to their wider release, effectively ruining any suspense the manufacturer wants to keep before a big launch.

Close

It's worth noting that the flagship Razr+ 2024 had already leaked in real-life images earlier this month, while the cheaper variant has also received the render leak treatment in the not-too-distant past. In addition to these three images detailing the Motorola Razr 2024, the certification database also confirms some of the hardware attributes of the clamshell foldable.

The biggest highlight of the Razr 2024 is its large 3.6-inch OLED cover screen, which is the same size as the Razr+ 2024's rumored cover display. However, there are some differences in the placement of the cover screen, as you can see in the renders below. The Razr+ 2024's screen stretches until the hinge, whereas the Razr 2024's screen ends just before the hinge. The vanilla Razr 2024 will also sport a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED screen (unfolded) with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Motorola will reportedly bundle the Razr 2024 with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, whereas the predecessor came with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC. This is backed up by a 50MP + 13MP rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. TENAA's site mentions up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage, though that could change come launch day. Lastly, the 4,200mAh battery is expected to be back on the smartphone this year.

A June launch is likely

Close

Leaked renders of the Razr 50/Razr 2024 and Razr 50 Ultra/Razr+ 2024

The timing of this recent certification by Chinese regulators suggests that the Lenovo-owned brand could repeat last year's June release of its foldables, which is technically just days away. This would also give Motorola some time to establish itself in the market ahead of Samsung's expected early July announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While there were rumors of Samsung joining the budget foldable bandwagon this year, those plans appear to have been shelved for this year. This means the Motorola Razr 2024 will be one of the few "affordable" foldable phones available in the US when it breaks cover.