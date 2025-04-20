I admit to loving folding phones. I like the larger foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but they cost a lot of money, and manufacturers haven’t convinced me that the higher price is worth it. However, flip phones give me most of the functionality of a traditional smartphone at a price we’re used to. If you’re tempted by folding phones, Motorola makes some of the best. The Motorola Razr 2024 is fantastic, but it will still cost around $700. It’s worth it, but thankfully, carrier deals have cut that price way down.

Boost Mobile is offering a Motorola Razr 2024 for $100 if you sign up for an Unlimited Premium plan. It’s a fantastic discount off the MSRP. If you’re already thinking of switching carriers or currently paying more than $60 a month for service, this is an excellent opportunity to save money while also getting a fun phone at a discount.

Why you should buy a Motorola Razr 2024

Motorola made several key improvements to the Motorola Razr 2024, making it a better phone compared to its predecessor. The most significant difference is the external display. Motorola fitted the Razr 2024 with a 3.6-inch outer screen, something the previous version lacked. Much like the Motorola Razr+ 2023, it allows for more functionality without unfolding the phone. I can enjoy a quick Instagram or Facebook scroll without opening my device and risking a 5-minute detour that turns into a 30-minute time drain.

Motorola also improved the hinge for 2024. It’s sturdier and has a more confidence-inspiring feel than last year’s phone. The Razr 2024 also carries an IPX8 rating, so while you still don’t get protection from dust particles, you do get water resistance on the device. Thankfully, performance isn’t an issue on the Razr 2024. Its Dimensity 7300X chipset performs well, and it handles daily tasks and light gaming easily.

Thanks in part to its power-efficient chipset, the Razr 2024 gets decent battery life. It only has a 4,200mAh cell, but I can get through an entire day without breaking a sweat. I’ve never had a problem with battery life on Motorola Razr devices, and the 2024 base model is no exception. All told, if you need the benefits of Boost’s Unlimited Premium plan, you can pick up an inexpensive Razr in the process.