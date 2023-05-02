The foldable game is really heating up this year, but for some companies, it's business as usual. Motorola was one of the first brands to follow Samsung into the world of folding phones, releasing a revived Moto Razr in 2019 before following it up with a 5G iteration in 2020. But after sitting out of the game for 2021 and keeping the third-gen Razr limited to select regions last year, it was unclear whether we'd ever get our hands on another flip phone from the company again.

But 2023 is a new year, and with so much noise surrounding Motorola's plans for another generation of Razr, we're starting to get pretty excited. Whether we'll see a new foldable hit the US remains to be seen, but as the rumor mill continues to churn, we're starting to feel pretty optimistic. Here's everything we know about Motorola's 2023 Razr lineup.

Motorola Razr 2023: Hardware

As if the company is looking to make up for missing out on a Razr launch two years ago, it sounds like the company plans to launch two flip phones this year. One will act as a successor for the third-gen Razr that launched throughout much of the world last year, while the other will sell for a much cheaper price — for a foldable, at least.

Motorola tends to change up its naming scheme depending on the region it's launching in, and to that extent, we've seen a couple of different codenames floating around for this year's Razr lineup. Two leaks referred to the devices as the "Motorola Razr 40 Ultra" and "Razr 40," which matches some of the model names used for the Moto Edge series outside of the US. However, we've also seen references to the "Moto Razr+," which seems to fit into the usual North American naming patterns quite nicely. With any luck, it's a sign the Razr series is re-entering this region.

Let's focus on that flagship Razr product first, because — unsurprisingly — it's the more exciting of the two. Most of the leaks have focused on the exterior cover screen, and with good reason. It seems like Razr is upgrading the device to include a 3.4" display, a huge upgrade over the smaller panels it's included in the past. The company has even teased this larger panel on social media, albeit with a vague 3.x" number that doesn't disclose the exact dimensions.

Motorola has also embraced fast charging lately, as seen on the ThinkPhone with its 68W charging brick, and it seems like the Razr will follow suit. At 33W, Moto's flip phone wouldn't be quite as impressive, but it would still manage to outperform the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Not bad.

The cheaper Razr, unsurprisingly, will not adopt its bigger, more expensive brother's outer display. Rather, it seems like Motorola is keeping the standard ticker display on its budget foldable, with the rest of the shell kept blank. Depending on the final prices, this isn't necessarily a bad thing, but we'll have to wait for the final numbers to find out for sure.

Motorola Razr 2023: Software

Historically, Motorola's software doesn't provide the most fantastic experience. While the company ships a relatively clean build of Android — with some neat additions like a chop shortcut for the flashlight — some of its UI tweaks feel a bit dated, such as its ambient Peek Display setting. Whether or not Motorola will choose to freshen up its skin remains to be seen (though we'd bet against it), just as we're unsure whether the Razr will deliver new enhancements to take advantage of its expansive inner display.

Still, we know one thing for sure: Motorola is focusing on customization above all else for its new mega-sized cover screen. According to leaked renders, you'll be able to tweak the outer display to your heart's content. It's unclear whether you'll be able to use full apps from this panel, or if you'll be stuck with, effectively, a large, permanent lockscreen.

We also have some hope for improved software reliability, thanks in large part to the recent ThinkPhone launch. With that device, Motorola is offering three OS upgrades and four years of security patches, bringing it closer to the Samsungs and Googles of the world. Timeliness might still be an issue, but if we're lucky, the company's phones might actually start seeing real upgrade cycles, rather than being abandoned shortly after launch. Either way, expect the Razr(s) to arrive with Android 13.

Motorola Razr 2023: Pricing and availability

Motorola's parent company Lenovo hasn't been particularly secretive about the Razr's future. The company's CEO told CNBC at Mobile World Congress this year that Motorola was working on a new iteration of the phone, stopping short of telling us anything else, other than a brief remark that it's "much better" than previous generations.

The company's own teasers for its next foldable lineup don't detail specific release dates, but thankfully, that's what leakers are for. Evan Blass has previously discussed a June 1st event to announce this year's phones, and with just a month to go until that date, it seems likely that's what the company is teeing up.

As for pricing, recent leaks have the European pricing pegged to be pretty expensive, at least for the flagship model. Retail leaks — more proof that this launch might be sooner than we think — have the high-end Razr 40 Ultra priced at €1200 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. That's well above the Galaxy Z Flip 5, though the existence of a cheaper Razr makes it easier to justify this potential price hike given the newly expanded screen.

The Razr's great legacy continues

Motorola perfected the flip phone with the original Razr lineup in the 2000s, and after a brief detour into basic slab-shaped smartphones, these foldables feel like the true successor. After a couple of middling devices and a years-long break in North America, it seems like the company is ready to take on an ever-expanding group of competitors. We'll have to wait until later this year to find out just how great — and affordable — these phones are.