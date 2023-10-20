Summary The Motorola Razr (2023) offers wireless charging, but it is slow and takes nearly 4 hours to fully charge, which is a major drawback for the phone.

The Razr's battery capacity of 4200mAh might not last a full day, but it is an improvement from previous models. It can be fully charged in about one hour with a USB-C cable and a compatible 30W charger.

The Razr (2023) also offers battery optimization features, such as Battery Saver mode and Adaptive Battery setting, to extend battery life.

Motorola may not be the most popular pick for foldable phones, but that could change with their impressive range of recent smartphones.

It's been a while since the US has seen something new from Motorola, and the new Razr is a welcome addition to the flip phone revival. The Razr proves itself worthy of the competition with features like its compact size, 1.5-inch OLED ticker display, and a 64MP front camera. Also, you won't notice any gap when you unfold the Razr's beautiful 6.9-inch pOLED screen. So if you're really itching for a reimagined flip phone but don't want to spend too much, the Razr should be at the top of your list.

Source: Motorola

Does the Motorola Razr (2023) have wireless charging?

Yes, the Razr will let you charge wirelessly. However, it's slow - you'll be waiting nearly 4 hours until your battery hits 100%. That's a major drawback for an otherwise exceptional phone.

The Razr's 4200mAh battery might not last you a full day depending on your usage, though it is a welcome boost from the Razr+'s 3800mAh battery. In either case, it takes a lot of juice to run these new flip phones, so you'd hope that the Razr would at least offer fast charging. And it does — partially. With a USB-C cable it will take about one hour to fully charge with a compatible 30W charger.

Would using a more powerful wireless charger reduce the charge time?

If only it were that simple. Unfortunately, the Razr (2023) is designed to only accept 5W for wireless charging. That means using a wireless charger with a higher output won’t do anything to increase the charge time.

The Razr’s own wireless charging mechanism limits itself to whatever the maximum wattage is for the phone. You’re better off using the USB-C cord if you’re in a hurry. Otherwise, try charging your phone at night when you don’t need it.

Source: Motorola

Are there any settings in the Motorola Razr (2023) to optimize battery life?

Luckily the Razr comes with a few ways to optimize your battery. There’s the Battery Saver mode which dims the display. Or, if you’d prefer a less obtrusive approach, the phone’s Adaptive Battery setting keeps lesser-used apps from draining power. Practical steps like turning off your Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when there’s no signal is also a good idea. You’d be surprised at how much this drains your battery.

Other factors impact battery life that aren't directly related to your daily usage. Things like temperature and signal strength affect battery life as well. Let's say you're at the beach watching YouTube on a hot sunny day, and you only have one signal bar — your phone will be dead in no time. Still, the Razr offers enough tweaks to keep chugging along if used judiciously. Despite its slow wireless charging, Motorola's Razr gives users a flip phone experience with smartphone features all at an easy-to-swallow price.