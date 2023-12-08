Motorola Razr (2023) The affordable foldable The Motorola Razr (2023) has much to like, from its beautiful displays to its attractive price tag. The phone will also get three major Android updates. Pros Attractive pricing Solid battery life Better dust-resistance Cons Mid-range processor $700 at Amazon

The Razr (2023) is Motorola's cheapest foldable smartphone, but despite its relatively affordable pricing, the phone has much to like. So, whether you are looking to upgrade from the Galaxy Z Flip 4, one of the best foldable phones, or are considering between the two phones for your first foldable, which one makes the most sense? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Motorola Razr (2023) carries a price tag of $700. However, it's gone on sale as low as $500, making the phone incredible value. You can buy it from major retailers and Motorola's own online store.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was introduced starting at $1,000 in summer 2022, but it's now surprisingly hard to find after the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which is a significant upgrade.



Motorola Razr (2023) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB Battery 4200mAh 3,700mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 with OneUI 5.1 Front camera 32MP f/2.4 10MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 64MP f/1.7 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide 12MP, f/1.8 main with OIS; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Connectivity NFC NFC Dimensions Open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35mm, Closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8mm Open: 71.9 x 165.2 x 6.9mm, Closed: 71.9 x 84.9 x 17.1mm Colors Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, Cherry Blossom Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue Weight 188.6g 187g Charge speed 30W wired, 5W wireless 25W wired, 10W wireless Price $700 Starting at $1,000

Design

The Motorola Razr (2023) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are clamshell-style phones with the same basic design. Both fold vertically to become more compact, but otherwise, they have a slightly different look with distinct finishes. While the Motorola Razr has a metal chassis with a soft vegan leather finish, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is entirely metal and glass.

The Razr (2023) also feels well-made, with no creaking sounds or rattles. Plus, it folds and unfolds satisfactorily, with enough resistance to support various angles for a half-open mode.

Samsung has been consistently making foldables for a few years now, and that shows in the fit and finish of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Like the Motorola Razr (2023), it's well-made and elegant, although it doesn't fold flat like the Razr. That said, it has a better IPX8 water-resistance rating than the Motorola phone, though the Razr's IP52 rating indicates superior protection from dust.

Additionally, although both phones weigh about the same, the Razr (2023) is a bit bigger in folded and unfolded modes.

Displays

As the Motorola Razr (2023) is bigger than the Z Flip 4, its primary display is larger at 6.9 inches. In comparison, you get a 6.7-inch screen on the Samsung foldable. Both displays have 1080p resolution and HDR10+ support, with the Motorola phone capable of reaching higher 1,400 nits peak brightness and a faster 144Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Z Flip 4 only supports 1,200 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a bigger 1.9-inch OLED cover screen, whereas you get a 1.5-inch panel on the Razr (2023). Although neither phone allows you to run full-screen apps, you can use these cover screens to read notifications, access quick settings, control select phone functions, and more.

Performance and battery life

The raw processing power is the one area where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a clear advantage over the Razr (2023). Its flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip is undoubtedly more powerful than the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip in the Motorola phone. Although the Motorola Razr (2023) still delivers a good experience, the Samsung Z Flip 4 performs a little better in almost everything, including gaming. You are also less likely to encounter slowdowns or lags with the Z Flip 4.

However, the Razr's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, along with a generous 4,200mAh battery, helps the phone last longer on a single charge. So, even with relatively heavy usage, the Razr can last a full day, which isn't always possible with the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The Motorola offering also supports 30W wired charging, whereas the Samsung phone tops out at 25W. Nevertheless, the Flip 4 can take advantage of 15W wireless charging, granted you pick a wireless charging that supports Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. On the other hand, the Razr only offers a bare minimum of 5W wireless charging.

The Flip 4 uses faster UFS 3.1 storage compared to the UFS 2.2 on the Razr. Also, the Flip 4 supports reverse wireless charging, which isn't available on the Razr. But given its smaller 3,700mAh battery, this feature is not very useful.

Software

In terms of the software, the Motorola Razr (2023) comes preloaded with Android 13 and has a pretty much stock Android with some helpful tweaks, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was introduced with Android 12. The Z Flip 4 has since been upgraded to Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1.

As the Razr will only get three major Android OS updates and four years of security updates, it doesn't have an advantage over the Flip despite being a newer phone. This is because the Flip 4 will get four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates. Among the software features, the Razr has minimal customizations. Quite the opposite, Samsung's One UI has tons of software customizations; some are helpful, others not so much.

Cameras

While foldable phones traditionally don't have the best cameras (which are still reserved for the traditional flagships), Motorola has packed a decent primary shooter in the Razr (2023). This 64MP camera captures plenty of details, and the photos look vibrant and colorful. The 13MP ultrawide isn't fantastic, but it can take good shots. However, you may notice some inconsistencies. The company has also included a 32MP selfie shooter on the front, but it's better to stick to the primary shooter for selfies as well and use the cover screen as the viewfinder.

Samsung is known for its excellent phone cameras. And even though the Z Flip 4 doesn't have the same fantastic cameras as the Galaxy S-series, its twin 12MP shooters still surpass the Razr (2023), with consistently good shots and even decent low-light performance. You also get a 10MP selfie camera on the phone.

Which is better for you?

The Motorola Razr (2023) and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 are solid flip-style foldables for slightly different reasons. The Razr (2023) is quite affordable, making it a good option for anyone who doesn't want to shell out the big bucks to enjoy a folding phone. It delivers a good experience with decent cameras, clean software, and solid battery life.

The Motorola Razr (2023) isn't necessarily an upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 4. While it has a few nicer features than the Samsung phone, it also falls short in others. So, if you find a Galaxy Z Flip 4, you'd be justified in grabbing it over Motorola's mid-range flip phone for its smoother performance and more powerful cameras.